FSU football beats Virginia Tech to remain undefeated, makes moves in Sunday's polls

Florida State has returned to the top four in the college football rankings.

The Seminoles (5-0) opened their three-game homestand Saturday with a 39-17 victory over Virginia Tech before a sold-out crowd of 79,560 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

After slipping a spot to No. 5 in the two major polls over consecutive weeks, FSU was ranked No. 4 in the US LBM Coaches Poll and Associated Press Poll Sunday.

The Seminoles were ranked behind Georgia (6-0), Michigan (6-0) and Ohio State (5-0) in both polls.

Texas, which lost to Oklahoma 34-30 Saturday, tumbled seven spots from No. 4 to No. 11 in the Coaches Poll; and six spots from No. 3 to No. 9 in the AP poll.

The Seminoles look to remain undefeated and in the College Football Playoff picture against visiting Syracuse (4-2) at noon Saturday.

FSU is listed as a 19-point favorite over the Orange, losers of three straight to the Seminoles and 0-6 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Syracuse has also suffered consecutive defeats after it opened the season 4-0. It lost at North Carolina 40-7 Saturday, with the Tar Heels finishing with 644 total yards of offense. Quarterback Drake Maye had 442 passing yards.

FSU has been up and down in the two major polls

FSU opened the season at No. 8 in the Coaches' and AP polls, but leaped to No. 4 following their opening 45-24 victory over then-No. 5 LSU in Orlando Sept. 3. It then moved to No. 3 after it trounced Southern Miss 66-14 in its home opener Sept. 9.

However, a close call at Boston College (31-29) Sept. 16 and overtime victory at then-No. 23 Clemson (31-24) Sept. 23 cast doubt among voters.

Last Sunday, FSU - coming off a bye week - fell from No. 4 to No. 5 in the Coaches’ Poll behind Texas after the Longhorns knocked off visiting Kansas. The Seminoles were ranked No. 3 in the Coaches Poll three weeks ago but tumbled one spot despite beating Clemson for the first time in seven years.

FSU also fell from No. 4 to No. 5 in the AP poll following its win at Clemson. The Seminoles remained No. 5 in last week's AP poll.

The only ranked opponent remaining on the Seminoles' schedule is No. 18 Duke (4-1) Oct. 21 at Doak Campbell Stadium.

Miami (4-1) tumbled out of the polls Sunday from No. 17 after it was stunned by Georgia Tech 23-20 Saturday night on a last-second touchdown pass. The Hurricanes could have taken a knee to run out the clock, but instead turned the ball over with the game all but won.

Florida (4-2) fell out of the polls last week after it was beaten 33-14 at Kentucky. The Gators beat Vanderbilt 38-14 Saturday to improve to 4-0 in The Swamp.

College Football playoff selection committee set to meet on Halloween

The College Football Playoff selection committee meets on Halloween (Oct. 31) to reveal its first of six rankings.

The final selection committee rankings of the 2023 season will be released on selection day, Sunday, Dec. 3.

The CFP selection committee is responsible for selecting the top four teams in the playoff and assigning them to semifinal games, as well as ranking the other top 25 teams.

Boo Corrigan, athletics director at N.C. State, has returned for his second year as committee chair.

FSU's 2023 football schedule and results

Sept 3 in Orlando: FSU beat LSU 45-24

Sept. 9: FSU beat Southern Miss 66-13

Sept. 16: FSU beat Boston College, 31-29

Sept. 23: FSU beat Clemson, 31-24 OT

Oct. 7: FSU beat Virginia Tech, 39-17

Oct. 14: vs. Syracuse, noon

Oct. 21: vs. Duke

Oct. 28: at Wake Forest

Nov. 4: at Pitt

Nov. 11: vs. Miami

Nov. 18: vs. North Alabama

Nov. 25: at Florida

