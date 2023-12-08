FSU football adds Kent State to its 2025 non-conference schedule

Florida State continues to add the final touches to its 2025 schedule as it has added a matchup with Kent State on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

FBSchedules.com reported the addition on Friday, after obtaining the game contract from Kent State University. The Golden Flashes will get a $1.2 million guarantee for the game. FSU has never faced Kent State.

Kent State went 1-11 this season and 0-8 in the Mid-American Conference, with its lone win coming over FCS Central Connecticut State. According to CBS Sports college football rankings, the Golden Flashes are ranked as the worst FBS team in the country at No. 133.

Kent State is FSU's third scheduled 2025 non-conference opponent so far as it will host Alabama on Aug. 30, 2025, and travel to Florida on Nov. 29, 2025. Notably in ACC play it'll face Stanford for the first time as a conference opponent in California. The date is still TBD.

Next season, FSU travels to Ireland to face Georgia Tech on Aug. 24 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin in part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Head coach Mike Norvell faces his former team, Memphis, on Sep. 14 at Doak Campbell.

The Seminoles will also host Charleston Southern on Nov. 23 and rival Florida on Nov. 30.

In ACC play, Notre Dame returns to the schedule on Nov. 9 in South Bend. FSU will face California at home and SMU on the road as new additions to the conference. Dates are TBD.

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football adds late September matchup with Kent State to 2025 schedule