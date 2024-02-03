FSU football adds 4-star athlete Amaree Williams to recruiting Class of 2024

Palm Beach County has been good to Florida State football.

The Seminoles have landed their fourth Class of 2024 commitment from the South Florida county, as 4-star athlete Amaree Williams committed to FSU on Saturday, adding more depth to its talent-heavy '24 class.

He is committed to FSU as an athlete.

Williams, a native of North Palm Beach who attends The Benjamin School, is the No. 27 ranked player in the state's Class of 2024 and the No. 6 athlete in the class nationally. He was originally a part of the Class of 2025 but reclassified to 2024 in early December.

The 6-foot-4-inch, 215-pound junior played at wide receiver and defensive end this past season.

On the offensive side of the ball, he recorded 424 yards receiving on 16 receptions and seven touchdowns. On defense, he had 34 tackles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception.

Williams joins a flock of Palm Beach natives that have committed FSU this year which include linebacker Jayden Parrish (Delray Beach Atlantic), athlete Ricky Knight III (West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman) and kicker Jake Weinberg (Delray Beach American Heritage).

Former FSU QB Jordan Travis also attended The Benjamin School.

Williams is the fifth athlete to commit to FSU out of the Class of 2024 joining early enrollees 4-star BJ Gibson (Wilcox County, Ga.) and 4-star Lawayne McCoy (Miami Central, Fla.), and signees 4-star Micahi Danzy (Tallahassee Florida High, Fla.) and 4-star Ricky Knight III (Plam Beach Cardinal Newman, Fla.).

Florida State 2024 recruiting class

Below are the 23 recruits currently committed, signed or enrolled in Florida State's 2024 class, along with their ranking on 247Sports Composite.

**early enrollee

*signed letter of intent

Quarterback

4-star Luke Kromenhoek - Benedictine Military School - Savannah, Ga. - No. 5 quarterback, No. 54 overall**

Running back

4-star Kameron Davis - Dougherty - Albany, Ga. - No. 3 running back, No. 69 overall**

Wide receiver

4-star Elijah Moore - Good Counsel - Olney, Md. - No. 24 wide receiver, No. 167 overall*

4-star Camdon Frier - Suwannee - Live Oak, Fla. - No. 67 wide receiver, No. 434 overall**

Tight end

4-star Landen Thomas - Colquitt County - Moultrie, Ga. - No. 5 tight end, No. 64 overall prospect**

Athlete

4-star Lawayne McCoy - Miami Central - Miami, Fla. - No. 8 athlete, No. 194 overall**

4-star Micahi Danzy - Florida High - Tallahassee, Fla. - No. 10 athlete, No. 214 overall*

4-star BJ Gibson - Wilcox County - Rochelle, Ga. - No. 18 athlete, No. 396 overall**

4-star Ricky Knight III - Cardinal Newman - West Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 22 athlete, No. 426 overall*

4-star Amaree Williams - Benjamin School - North Palm Beach, Fla. - No. 6 athlete, No. 207 overall prospect

Offensive line

4-star Jonathan Daniels - Pine Forest - Pensacola, Fla. - No. 4 inside offensive lineman, No. 118 overall*

4-star Manasse Itete - Central Catholic - Modesto, CA - No. 27 offensive tackle, No. 359 overall*

3-star Tye Hylton - Oviedo - Oviedo, Fla. - No. 48 offensive tackle, No. 686 overall**

3-star Jayden Todd - West Laurens - Dublin, Ga. - No. 85 offensive tackle, No. 1,111 overall**

Linebacker

3-star Jayden Parrish - Atlantic - Delray Beach, Fla. - No. 61 linebacker, No. 674 overall**

3-star Timir Hickman-Collins - Indian Land - Fort Mill, S.C. - No. 76 linebacker, No. 875 overall**

Defensive Line

4-star DD Holmes - Gonzaga - Washington, D.C. - No. 38 defensive lineman, No. 322 overall*

3-star Jamorie Flagg - Booker T. Washington - Miami, Fla. - No. 102 defensive lineman, No. 869 overall*

3-star D'Nas White - Jay M. Robinson - Concord, N.C. - No. 78 defensive lineman, No. 699 overall*

Defensive back

4-star Charles Lester - Venice - Venice, Fla. - No. 3 cornerback, No. 39 overall**

4-star Cai Bates - Edgewater - Orlando, Fla. - No. 8 cornerback, No. 86 overall**

4-star Jamari Howard - Norland - Miami, Fla. - No. 11 cornerback, No. 111 overall**

Kicker

3-star Jake Weinberg - American Heritage - Delray Beach, Fla. - No. 6 kicker, No. 2,248 overall*

