FSU football 2024 schedule released: Ireland, Irish, Miami and Clemson

Florida State’s full 2024 football schedule was announced Wednesday by the ACC, including a conference game at SMU and an October home game against Clemson. The Seminoles also play at Miami on Oct. 26.

Parts of FSU’s schedule have been known for years, starting with an Aug. 24 game against Georgia Tech in Ireland. The Seminoles agreed to the international Week 0 contest because it provides more exposure and adds an extra open date for later in the season. Georgia Tech is the designated home team, so FSU does not give up a game at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The Seminoles travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 9; FSU hasn’t won there since 2003. FSU’s non-conference schedule also includes a Sept. 14 home game against Memphis — coach Mike Norvell’s former school — and the traditional finale against the Gators.

2024 FSU football schedule

Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech (Ireland)

Sept. 2 (Monday): vs. Boston College

Sept. 7: Off

Sept. 14: vs. Memphis

Sept. 21: vs. Cal

Sept. 28: at SMU

Oct. 5: vs. Clemson

Oct. 12: Off

Oct. 18 (Friday): at Duke

Oct. 26: at Miami

Nov. 2: vs. North Carolina

Nov. 9: at Notre Dame

Nov. 16: Off

Nov. 23: vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 30: vs. Florida

• • •

