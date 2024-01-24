FSU football 2024 schedule released: Ireland, Irish, Miami and Clemson
Florida State’s full 2024 football schedule was announced Wednesday by the ACC, including a conference game at SMU and an October home game against Clemson. The Seminoles also play at Miami on Oct. 26.
Parts of FSU’s schedule have been known for years, starting with an Aug. 24 game against Georgia Tech in Ireland. The Seminoles agreed to the international Week 0 contest because it provides more exposure and adds an extra open date for later in the season. Georgia Tech is the designated home team, so FSU does not give up a game at Doak Campbell Stadium.
The Seminoles travel to Notre Dame on Nov. 9; FSU hasn’t won there since 2003. FSU’s non-conference schedule also includes a Sept. 14 home game against Memphis — coach Mike Norvell’s former school — and the traditional finale against the Gators.
2024 FSU football schedule
Aug. 24: vs. Georgia Tech (Ireland)
Sept. 2 (Monday): vs. Boston College
Sept. 7: Off
Sept. 14: vs. Memphis
Sept. 21: vs. Cal
Sept. 28: at SMU
Oct. 5: vs. Clemson
Oct. 12: Off
Oct. 18 (Friday): at Duke
Oct. 26: at Miami
Nov. 2: vs. North Carolina
Nov. 9: at Notre Dame
Nov. 16: Off
Nov. 23: vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 30: vs. Florida
• • •
Sign up for the Sports Today newsletter to get daily updates on the Bucs, Rays, Lightning and college football across Florida.
Never miss out on the latest with your favorite Tampa Bay sports teams. Follow our coverage on Instagram, X and Facebook.