FSU, FAMU football deserve joint citywide celebration for making Tallahassee history | Column

Tallahassee needs a pick-me-up celebration.

And there are no better candidates to help supply the cheers and applause than Florida State and Florida A&M football.

Let's hold something like a Garnet & Green party or parade, folks!

What better way to help erase last weekend's gloomy, wet weather that canceled the annual Tallahassee Winter Festival Saturday?

What better way to help Seminole fans briefly forget (though not forgive) the College Football Playoff committee's decision Sunday to omit undefeated ACC Champion FSU (13-0) from the four-team playoff field?

And what better way to give a hearty send-off to SWAC Champion FAMU (11-1) as it plays for the HBCU National Championship against Howard (6-5) in Atlanta's Celebration Bowl Dec. 16?

It could also be a great avenue to celebrate the success of the Seminole women's soccer team. They are on the cusp of another national championship Monday as they play Stanford for the coveted College Cup. Over 450 minutes of play since early November, the FSU defense has not allowed a single goal.

The cumulative success of the Seminoles and Rattlers is unprecedented.

The two football programs alone are a combined 24-1 in 2023.

Head coaches Mike Norvell of FSU and Willie Simmons of FAMU have handled success and disappointment admirably.

Players, by all accounts, have been fine student-athletes, ambassadors and role models.

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor is surely the only county commissioner in the country with two Division I universities nationally ranked academically and athletically in football in his district.

Proctor, passionate about his hometown success, also believes celebrating the pair’s success together would be “spectacular.”

"These two teams embody the aura of legendary Rattler and Seminole great teams of yesteryear," Proctor told the Tallahassee Democrat in an interview. "Our football programs are emblematic of the joint legacies of Coaches Bobby Bowden and Jake Gaither who, I believe, would welcome a community wide celebration at this time."

"A joint celebration expands the horizons of who we are if we can recognize and honor the successes of one another."

Party planners could look at the Civic Center, Cascades Park or Kleman Plaza as a venue. Or figure out a parade route that joins the two campuses, standing proudly less than two miles apart, as one.

It can be this week, next week – even early next year following the conclusion of the bowl games and playoffs.

The front page of the Tallahassee Democrat for Monday, Dec. 4, celebrating the Seminoles and Rattlers as conference champions.

Despite the disappointment and anger surrounding FSU's blatant snub, the No. 5 Seminoles will play No. 6 Georgia in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Dec. 30 with the chance to finish 14-0 for the first time in 10 years.

FAMU, which played and won its first postseason game in 25 years at Bragg Memorial Stadium Saturday, can add to its 16 HBCU national championships with a win in Atlanta. The Rattlers' last title was in 2021, when they finished first in the NCAA power ranking of FCS/HBCU teams.

The celebration to honor these two teams could be epic, just like this football season.

Introduce the coaches and players. Invite the Marching 100, the Marching Chiefs, and dignitaries, too. It will give fans dressed in their school colors the chance to come together, recognize the pair's winning spirit and show their support, pride and appreciation.

I am in.

What about you?

Let's hear your thoughts and ideas. Email us at news@tallahassee.com, include your name and city of residence and we'll publish the best ideas

Cheers!

Email Tallahassee Democrat Sports Editor Jim Henry is at jjhenry@tallahassee.com

