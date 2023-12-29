FSU enters Orange Bowl showdown with next-man up mentality

FORT LAUDERDALE — Mike Norvell has preached to his Florida State players that they never know when their number might be called.

As it turns out, those words were never more accurate as the 5th-ranked Seminoles (13-0, 8-0 ACC) prepare to face No. 6 Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC) in the Capital One Orange Bowl (4 p.m., ESPN) at Hard Rock Stadium Saturday.

FSU enters the game shorthanded, with more than 25 players opting out either to enter the transfer portal or to prepare for the upcoming NFL draft. A dozen of those were starters, including running back Trey Benson (905 yards), receivers Johnny Wilson (617) and Keon Coleman (658) and pass rusher Jared Verse (12.5 tackles for loss, 9 sacks).

Florida State will be without 94% of its offensive production and approximately 35% of its defensive output from this season.

Even so, Norvell said there has been a buzz around the program as the Seminoles prepared for this week’s game, especially from many younger players.

Possibly adding former Gators RB Trevor Etienne excites Georgia QB Carson Beck

“You work for an opportunity, and that’s the greatest thing about football: you never know when this moment will show up. You never know when your number will be called, but you’ve got to be prepared for it,” he said. “There are guys on this team that are going to make major contributions in this game that have been preparing for this for their entire life.”

Added co-offensive coordinator Alex Atkins: “We’ve got a confident bunch. They’re like, ‘This is my time to show what I can do.’ It will be fun for those guys because they get to go out there, have a good time, and display their talents.”

Coaches: Norvell, 4th season at FSU, 31-16 (69-31 overall); Kirby Smart, 8th season at Georgia, 93-16 (93-16 overall).

Quick slant: This is the 12th game between these programs, with Georgia holding a 6-4-1 advantage. In their last meeting, Musa Smith had 145 yards as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 17-7 halftime advantage before cruising to a 26-13 win over Florida State in the 2003 Sugar Bowl. … FSU’s 19 consecutive wins is the second-longest winning streak in the country behind Washington (20). Georgia previously held the longest streak with 28 straight wins before losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

Finding motivation is easy for FSU heading into Orange Bowl

About FSU (13-0, 8-0 ACC): Linebacker Kalen DeLoach, third on the team in tackles for loss (10.5), announced his plans to leave the program for the Draft. DeLoach is FSU’s active tackles leader with 210. … Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is having a career season, connecting on 90% (18 of 20) of his field goal attempts. He’s also perfect (58 of 58) on extra-point kicks. … The Seminoles have held their final 9 opponents to 20 or fewer points.

About Georgia (12-1, 8-0 SEC): Quarterback Carson Beck led the Bulldogs to 12 wins in his first season as the starter. He passed for 3,738 yards with 22 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. … Brock Bowers, the two-time Mackey Award winner given to the nation’s top tight end, hasn’t been a factor in Georgia’s bowl preparations this week and his status for the Orange Bowl is unknown. … Senior receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint is back home in Fort Lauderdale, where he starred for powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas.

3 things to watch

Establish the run. After averaging 156 rushing yards per game throughout the season, Florida State must find a way to make up for the loss of 92% of its ground production with the absences of Benson, Lawrance Toafili, Rodney Hill and CJ Campbell. That puts the onus on Penn State transfer Caziah Holmes (156 yards, 2 TDs), freshman Samuel Singleton Jr. (52) and receiver Ja’Khi Douglas. The trio has taken 34 snaps out of the backfield and will be tested against the 4th-best rush defense in the SEC.

QB Brock Glenn’s path to starting for FSU in Orange Bowl is most unconventional

Protect the quarterback. Freshman Brock Glenn is starting his second career game against a Georgia defense that ranked 7th in the SEC in sacks (29). Glenn has been sacked 4 times in his 35 dropbacks, per Pro Football Focus, and should benefit from one of the most experienced offensive lines in the country with a combined 265 career starts. Glenn’s backups — Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant — have a combined 0 snaps this season.

Create turnovers. With five starters choosing to opt-out of the game, Florida State needs to have several backups step up in their absence. Where they can make up ground is through turnovers. Georgia has allowed just 14 takeaways and is negative-1 on turnover margin.

Where: Hard Rock Stadium

When: 4 p.m.

TV: ESPN; Radio: Seminoles Sports Radio, Sirius/XM 80/84

Weather: 67 degrees, 4% rain chance

Favorite: Georgia 20 points

Online: orlandosentinel.com/florida-state-seminoles

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X at @osmattmurschel.