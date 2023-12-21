FSU calls special trustees meeting for Friday, expects to discuss future in the ACC

Florida State University is expected to discuss its long-term athletics future during a special board of trustees meeting scheduled for Friday at 10 a.m.

The university announced the meeting Thursday morning.

A link to a live webcast of the meeting will be available Friday at https://trustees.fsu.edu/meetings.

No official reason was given or was an agenda included, but the Seminoles have strongly voiced their frustrations with the Atlantic Coast Conference for the past year.

And conversations about the school’s future in the league have heated up the past few weeks after FSU became the first undefeated Power 5 team to get left out of the College Football Playoff.

What happens if FSU leaves the ACC?

If FSU wants to leave the ACC, it would have to challenge the league’s grant of rights and estimated $120 million exit fee.

Legal experts told Yahoo Sports that the school could seek what’s called a “declaratory judgment action” in an effort to get a judge to rule that the school is not bound to its contract with the ACC.

ACC member schools, like universities in every conference around the country, must sign deals transferring their media rights to their respective leagues for set periods of time.

In return for their media rights, schools receive shares of the conference's revenue.

The ACC’s deal runs through 2036.

If FSU wanted to leave the conference, it would need to notify it by Aug. 15, 2024 to compete elsewhere in the 2025 football season.

Where the Seminoles could land is another unknown.

Why is FSU fed up with the ACC?

FSU’s concerns and anger with the league have been three-fold:

The ACC’s widening revenue gap with the SEC and Big 10, its approach to revenue distribution and its place in the collegiate landscape as another wave of realignment rattles conference affiliations.

The Seminoles’ omission from the CFP also appeared to reflect the conference’s second-tier standing nationally.

While the No. 4 Seminoles beat Louisville in the ACC Championship behind their third-string quarterback, they were passed over by one-loss SEC champion Alabama for the final spot in the four-team playoff.

One-loss Big 12 champions Texas also was added to the final field at No. 3. No. 1 Michigan beat Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, while No. 2 Washington won the Pac-12 crown.

Conference realignment reshapes the college football landscape

Conference realignment has dominated headlines the past year.

The ACC has added SMU, the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford University.

The Big Ten has added four teams in the upcoming year: USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington.

The SEC, meanwhile, has added Texas and Oklahoma in time for the 2024 college football season.

Academically, FSU reaffirmed its place in the Top 25 among national public universities in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings.

FSU is number 23 on the list, marking the fifth consecutive year that the university placed in the Top 25.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida State ACC future in the balance at special trustees meeting