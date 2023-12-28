Finding motivation is easy for FSU heading into Orange Bowl

FORT LAUDERDALE — Make no mistake: No. 5 Florida State is motivated to take on No. 6 Georgia in Saturday’s Capital One Orange Bowl.

It’s been about four weeks since the Seminoles were denied a chance at the College Football Playoff after the selection committee snubbed them despite being one of three undefeated Power 5 champions.

While the sting of being left out of the Playoff may never go away, FSU players and coaches have tried to turn their attention to the next challenge: beating the two-time National Champion Bulldogs (ESPN, 4).

A task made even more complicated with more than 20 players choosing to opt out of the game — whether to enter the transfer portal or prepare for the upcoming NFL draft.

Among those players not participating in the game are seven All-ACC selections, including defensive end Jared Verse (1st team), wide receivers Keon Coleman (1st) and Johnny Wilson (3rd), running back Trey Benson (2nd) and defensive back Renardo Green (2nd).

Quarterback Tate Rodemaker, who stepped up after Jordan Travis went down with a season-ending injury against North Alabama on Nov. 18, also will miss the game after entering the transfer portal. That leaves third-stringer Brock Glenn, a true freshman who started the ACC Championship Game, as FSU’s starter.

Yet for some of those players who remain, the opportunity to play in a New Year’s Six bowl game was too much to pass up.

“It’s another game, and as far as we made it this season with this team, I didn’t see it as something worth just making a rash decision on not being a part of,” said redshirt defensive tackle Braden Fiske. “I wanted to be a part of this team and be with the guys for one last ride.”

Added cornerback Fentrell Cypress II: “I felt it was important not to stop. I wanted to be there for the young guys who will have an opportunity to play and support them while they’re on the field and teach them what they will need to know.”

It won’t come easy with FSU a double-digit underdog (19.5 points) to Georgia (12-1, 8-1 SEC), which also feels left out of the playoff picture despite suffering its only loss in the SEC title game.

While a national championship may not be in the cards, there is still plenty for Florida State (13-0, 8-0 ACC) to play for Saturday. The Seminoles are hoping to win 14 games for just the second time in program history (2013) and a victory in the Orange Bowl would be the first NY6 win since 2016.

A win also would provide momentum for a program just two seasons removed from a stretch of four straight losing seasons. FSU has signed its first top-10 recruiting class since 2017 and should add more help through the transfer market.

“I’m pretty confident [about next season] even with the guys we’ve got here and I know we’re going to add some guys through the portal who want to come and be a part of what they see,” said redshirt sophomore safety Shyheim Brown. “As long as the standard is the standard, it will all be good. [Coach Mike Norvell] built a legacy with us. We’re the originals.”

Fiske believes the Seminoles won’t have much to worry about regarding the motivation department.

“This team is always motivated, especially with the head man [Norvell] that we have. We’re always a motivated team compared to others,” he said. “You cannot not be motivated with that man walking around the building.

“Plus, we have a lot of hungry young guys that are going to get their first opportunities, which is a big thing.”

Perhaps the most significant motivating factor for some on Florida State’s side is that of disrespect.

“We’ve got to show the world how [the Playoff selection committee] did us and how it made us feel and what they missed out on,” said Brown. “That’s why they didn’t let us in. They didn’t want to see that Cinderella story. We’ll go out there and show them why they should have put us in.”

