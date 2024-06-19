FSK Post 11’s big 7th inning can’t overcome early problems in loss to Sykesville

FSK Post 11 American Legion baseball player Logan Keepers figured if he looked to pull the ball, he’d fall into the trap of trying to hit a home run.

“With me, I sit there and I’m just trying to think right side,” the right-handed hitter said.

And as it turned out, that approach yielded something nearly as good as a homer.

Driving a ball that barely eluded a diving outfielder near the right field line, Keepers doubled to clear bases that were loaded when he came up to the plate.

Even better, he advanced to third on a throwing error and soon hustled home when a pitch got past the catcher.

With those four quick runs, Frederick got just the sort of tide-turning offensive outburst it had longed for all night.

Only problem was, the outburst came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, and it wasn’t enough to erase damage done by errors and missed offensive opportunities in Tuesday’s 13-10 loss to Sykesville Post 223 at McCurdy Field.

With a roster full of young players, many of them new to the team, Frederick is still trying to jell at this early juncture of the season and is also prone to miscues that it expects to become scarcer as the season progresses.

For instance, Sykesville’s hard-hitting lineup, which saw its first three batters of the game get hits, got two walks that contributed to a five-run first inning.

Then in Sykesville’s two-run third, Frederick committed four errors.

“It’s just young mistakes,” said FSK Post 11 coach Mike O’Brien, who was filling in for manager Matt Myers, who couldn’t attend the game. “We had nine errors. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing against, that’s a bad recipe if you’re trying to win a baseball game.

“But we battled,” he said. “We had our opportunities there in a couple innings where we had bases loaded with no outs and just didn’t get big hits.”

That changed when Keepers walked up to the plate in the seventh, with the bases loaded and Frederick trailing 13-6. Reiterating his anti-pull approach, he said, “I’m thinking right side and finally got that pitch that I could drive that way, and I cleared the bases.”

Keepers finished with two hits and five RBIs, including one from the first of back-to-back bases-loaded walks during Frederick’s two-run sixth inning.

Meanwhile, Frederick pitching held Sykesville scoreless for the final three innings.

“We battled until the end to make it 13-10, so we’ve just got do a little bit better in the field, clean up some things,” O’Brien said. “Our pitchers obviously can’t walk people and just get those big hits. But as a young team, we’ve just got to keep getting better each and every day.”

Keepers echoed that sentiment.

“We have a bunch of good guys, it’s just a matter of we need to jell. Right now we’re still working on that,” he said. “But everybody comes out and plays baseball. We’re here to play, we’re here to compete. Other teams definitely have some guys, too. We’re right there in the mix with everybody.”

The coming days should help Frederick make progress in the jelling department. It faces Sykesville again Thursday, this time on the road, then hosts a wooden bat tournament that runs from Friday to Monday, when the title game is slated to be played.

The following week, it has games on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

“So we’ve got a lot of baseball to play,” O’Brien said. “So it’s early on in the season. We’ll get better.”

FSK Post 11 got RBI basehits form Joe Davio and Nathan Chappell (his was a double) in the second. Tyler O’Brien doubled.