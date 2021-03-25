Breaking News:

Magic trading Aaron Gordon to Nuggets for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and 1st-round pick

FS1's Nick Wright rips Bears over Andy Dalton 'QB1' tweet

Stephanie Stremplewski
·2 min read
FS1's Nick Wright rips Bears over Dalton 'QB1' tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Nick Wright has some thoughts on the Twitter account for the Bears.

The co-host of Fox Sports 1's First Things First ripped the Bears Twitter account on Thursday's show for the overuse of 'QB1' in tweets over the past few seasons.

The term was recently used for Andy Dalton.

"Can we stop with this positional designation number thing that makes you think you're cosplaying as a scout?

"This is a new invention in the modern where we're doing position number designation like you would do if you were in a war room."

He called out the Bears Twitter posts over the last seven months.

"This is a sad timeline for the Bears," Wright said.

The caption "QB1" was listed under many photos of either Mitchell Trubisky or Nick Foles last season, whichever one was the QB1 of the week.

"And now, the Red Rifle, Andy Dalton, QB1," Wright said. "It is the saddest timeline."

Wright also discussed how the Bears "rued the day" after releasing Jay Cutler in 2017.

In total, the Bears spent $120 million and five draft picks in trying to find a franchise "QB1".

The quarterbacks that have tried filling Cutler's cleats were Mike Glennon, Mark Sanchez, Trubisky, Chase Daniel, Foles and now Andy Dalton.

"It's not for lack of trying," Wright said.

