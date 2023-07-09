FS1 analyst proposes ridiculous trade involving Giants’ Brian Daboll, Chargers

It took the New York Giants five tries to find Tom Coughlin’s replacement at head coach in Brian Daboll, so why are talking heads suggesting the Giants would part ways with him?

In a recent conversation between host Colin Cowherd and his sidekick Jason McIntyre on Fox Sports 1’s “The Herd”, the subject was broached.

McIntyre was simply connecting dots when he proposed that the Los Angeles Chargers could move on from head coach Brandon Staley if they fail to qualify for the postseason this year.

He then suggested Los Angeles could make a run at Daboll via a trade with the Giants. Cowherd pooh-poohed the idea, stating that coaches rarely get traded in the NFL — and he’s right.

Usually when a coach gets traded, he’s currently not coaching, just like Sean Payton this offseason before the Denver Broncos sent the New Orleans Saints a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second rounder for the right to sign him. The Broncos also received a 2024 third-round pick in the compensation agreement.

One would have to imagine a deal for Daboll would be much more costly and may not even make sense for either side to consider.

There’s a few hurdles the Chargers would have to face if they were to land Daboll.

First, he’d have to be available. It is believed that Daboll signed a five-year deal with the Giants last winter, meaning he would be under contract with the Giants until 2027.

Second, what would the offer be? Daboll has already won one NFL Coach of the Year Award with the Giants, and if they return to the playoffs this season, he’d basically be untouchable.

Los Angeles would have to send the Giants at least two first-round picks and God knows whatever else to pry Daboll away from East Rutherford.

Lastly, it took the Giants years to find a head coach worth his salt. After parting ways with Coughlin, it’s been a revolving door of coaches who didn’t catch on: Steve Spagnuolo, Ben McAdoo, Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge.

In short, this simply is not going to happen.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire