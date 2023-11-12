F's all around: How Arkansas football graded in its blowout loss to Auburn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football will not play in a bowl game this season after an embarrassing 48-10 loss to Auburn Saturday.

The Razorbacks fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter and never recovered, with most of the home fans leaving by the start of the fourth quarter.

Here are our grades for the Razorbacks (3-7, 1-6 SEC) biggest loss of the year:

Nov 11, 2023; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Auburn Tigers linebacker Elijah McAllister (11) tackles Arkansas Razorbacks running back Raheim Sanders (5) during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Offense: F

Any momentum from the win over Florida completely evaporated. Arkansas couldn't protect KJ Jefferson and put up a stinker in front of its home fans, again.

More: Arkansas vs. Auburn live score, updates, highlights from Week 11 college football game

Defense: F

The defense had troubles all afternoon defending the Hugh Freeze RPO attack in what was this unit's worst performance of the season.

Special teams: D

Auburn returned a punt for a touchdown, and Max Fletcher shanked two kicks. Additionally, Arkansas just gave up on returning kickoffs after two abysmal returns to open the game.

Coaching: D

I don't think Sam Pittman made any bad decisions Saturday, but the team was clearly not ready to play. That falls on the head coach.

Overall: F

Arkansas could not start a winning streak, instead producing another flat performance inside Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This one will sting, with dreams of bowl eligibility officially dead in embarrassing fashion.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: F's all around: How Arkansas football graded in its blowout loss to Auburn