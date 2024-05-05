Frye verbally commits to Providence

May 4—Neshannock High softball star Addy Frye made her intentions about playing at the next level known.

Frye announced her verbal commitment on Feb. 18 to Providence College's softball team. The junior still has one more season to compete beyond this season with the Lady Lancers.

Said Frye on deciding to commit, "The coaching staff was a very young coaching staff. They're very new and their idea of building a new program and being the face of the Big East was something I really wanted to be a part of."

Neshannock coach Jackie Lash commented on what Providence College will be getting out of Addy Frye.

"It's no secret that I think they're getting just a strong pitcher," Lash said. "She's a young lady who has a great work ethic and will just work for everything she wants to earn."

The Lady Lancers' ace pitcher was 18-1 overall in the circle in 107 innings pitched with a 0.45 earned run average and 149 strikeouts a season ago. Lash said the commitment to a Division I school will help Frye focus on her remaining years at Neshannock.

"I believe this has been her goal since she was a little girl, so even before she started pitching for Neshsnanock in her ninth-grade year this young lady was driven," Lash said. "She had high goals and has maintained these high goals. She works for it every single day. She's working with a personal trainer, she has pitching lessons four-and-half hours away and is also pitching in Poland, Ohio with some coaches a few nights a week. She started working with (John) Sansone for hitting lessons. I think her hitting has gotten even better. Do I think she's ready for that level of play when she gets there? I definitely do."

Last season, Frye compiled a .486 average (35 for 72), with 35 RBIs, 13 runs scored, 12 doubles and seven home runs.

"When we're hitting at practice I just see such a more fluid swing," Lash said on Frye's improvement to batting. "She has eliminated a lot of extra movement. The timing of her swing from her shoulders down to her feet just looks perfect. I'm just excited to get more games in to see how that transitions into playing in games."

Frye commented on visiting the campus.

"I went on an unofficial visit a couple of months ago. It was perfect," Frye said. "It was like home to me. I went to Rhode Island a couple of years ago for travel ball. I love the state. It was pretty. There's something unique about it, too."

Frye said the Lady Friars can expect "winning the Big East conference," once she gets to Providence.

