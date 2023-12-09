Frustrations boil over as Arkansas basketball gets blown out by Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. — An inconsistent start to the Arkansas basketball season took its biggest step backward Saturday afternoon.

No. 19 Oklahoma blew out the Razorbacks (6-4) 79-70 in the final non-conference edition of the Crimson & Cardinal Classic. The Sooners created separation with a 14-2 run to close the first half and answered every Arkansas punch with a response of their own. Arkansas trailed by as much as 19 in the second half.

Javian McCollum scored 20 points to lead Oklahoma, which never looked stressed in the second half.

Here are four observations from the Arkansas loss.

Oklahoma forward Sam Godwin (10) and Arkansas guard Tramon Mark (12) fight for the ball in the first half during an NCAA basketball game between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Arkansas Razorbacks at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

Razorbacks' offense goes cold

Two of Arkansas' first four possessions Saturday resulted in shot-clock violations, and those early turnovers were a neon-flashing sign of the struggles to come.

Arkansas shot 40% overall, 22.2% from three, committed 9 turnovers and recorded just 7 assists. The offense got stuck in the mud midway through the first half, and its spinning wheels couldn't gain any traction over the final 30 minutes.

Oklahoma entered the game allowing opponents to shoot just 38.1% from the field, which ranked 16th in the country. The Sooners lockdown defense had the Razorbacks in a stranglehold all afternoon. Khalif Battle led Arkansas with 13 points, but he was 2-for-10 from the field.

But a disturbing trend is developing for Arkansas. When El Ellis plays well, the Hogs are an efficient group that shares the ball and creates open shots. When the Louisville transfer struggles — as he did Saturday with just 5 points and 0 assists in limited minutes — the offense can't find any rhythm.

Oklahoma dominates the paint

By post-ups, dribble penetration and offensive rebounds, Arkansas had no answer for Oklahoma when the Sooners got near the basket.

Oklahoma outscored the Hogs 26-10 in paint points in the first half Saturday and carried that domination into the second half, winning the overall battle 36-26.

Trevon Brazile plays, but struggles

Despite sustaining a severe ankle sprain against Furman Monday, Brazile was back in the starting lineup Saturday. His presence might have been a welcome sight, but Brazile was not his normal self against the Sooners.

Brazile did not score and recorded just one rebound. He played the opening stretch of the second half before resigning to the bench and finishing the final 15 minutes as nothing more than a spectator.

Arkansas needs Brazile healthy and at his best in 2024 when the SEC schedule begins.

Eric Musselman's frustrations boil over

For the second time in three years, Musselman was gifted an early trip to the showers inside Tulsa's BOK Center.

Musselman was ejected after receiving two technical fouls with 15:50 remaining. The Arkansas head coach was not happy with the referees throughout the afternoon, and in this particular incident he seemed to take offense with an Oklahoma player taunting the Hogs' bench.

Musselman was also ejected from this same rivalry game in 2021. There were seven technical fouls between the two teams Saturday.

