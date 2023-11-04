Frustration building amid NCAA UMich investigation
Nicole Auerbach joins Big Ten College Countdown to break down the latest surrounding the NCAA's investigation into Michigan, citing 'continued frustrations' as evidence continues to mount.
Nicole Auerbach joins Big Ten College Countdown to break down the latest surrounding the NCAA's investigation into Michigan, citing 'continued frustrations' as evidence continues to mount.
NCAA enforcement staff this week has been to the University of Michigan as part of its investigation into allegations of sign stealing.
In terms of NCAA rules, what actually matters here?
Here's how to watch the Missouri vs. Georgia game today, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
Follow all the action during a loaded Week 10 slate.
In what was likely the final installment of Bedlam for the foreseeable future, Oklahoma State spoiled rival Oklahoma’s hopes of winning a national championship.
Here's how to watch the Alabama vs. LSU game tonight, plus the rest of the Week 10 college football schedule.
No. 7 Texas nearly saw its national championship hopes disappear thanks to a second-half collapse at home against No. 23 Kansas State.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Frankfurt.
Arizona and USC are the only two Pac-12 teams that will start the season ranked this fall.
Notre Dame got three first downs over its final six possessions.
Stalions has been accused of purchasing tickets to games of future Michigan opponents in his name for games and transferring them to various friends and acquaintances.
Votto will be a free agent for the first time his career.
With Michigan's sign-stealing scandal dominating headlines amid the team's perfect season, the Big Ten's athletic directors want answers.
Purdue has evidence that Stalions bought tickets and has stadium surveillance footage of his associates filming games. The Boilermakers play at Michigan on Saturday.
Mahomes' former Chiefs teammate, Tyreek Hill, has already expressed interest in participating.
Jake Fischer & Dan Devine speak about James Harden's illuminating first comments as a Clipper, the start of the NBA In-Season Tournament, Victor Wembanyama's first week and more.
Victor Wembanyama had the first monster game of his NBA career on Thursday night, with 38 points (15-26 FG, 3-6 3PT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in the Spurs' 132-121 win over the Suns.
Unsure which games on the Week 9 slate will pack the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon has your guide.
Shurmur has been serving as an analyst for the Buffaloes in 2023.
Yahoo Sports breaks down the top men's college players to watch and way-too-early Final Four favorites and sleepers ahead of the season.