The 'frustrating' road for Georgia football's Ladd McConkey trying to return from injury

Two practices into Georgia football’s preparations for Saturday’s game with Ball State, wide receiver Ladd McConkey remains out with a back injury.

“It’s frustrating for him because he doesn’t control it,” coach Kirby Smart said after Tuesday’s practice. “He runs and does great and everything’s fine and then one sudden movement can set him back and he has has pain and he’s back down. So he’s battling his tail off rehabbing three, four times a day. He’s like, ‘I can go, I can go, Coach. Let me go out there and practice.' And we’re not going to do that until we're certain.”

Georgia is a huge favorite against Ball State, a Mid-American Conference team.

The Bulldogs open SEC play a week later against South Carolina.

McConkey, who had 58 catches for 762 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, has run “routes on air,” and cut but is not taking hits at practice.

Running back Daijun Edwards has practiced coming off a knee injury that kept him out of the 48-7 season opening win over UT Martin. He’s been in a regular jersey but in a knee brace, Smart said.

Freshman inside linebacker Raylen Wilson has returned to practice in a non-contact jersey. He was sidelined with a hyperextended knee.

“He’s wearing a little bit of a brace and there’s a little bit of a lumber there,” Smart said.

Smart said inside linebacker Smael Mondon, who played limited snaps in the opener, is getting more practice work and being “ramped up slowly.”

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football injury updates for Ladd McConkey, others