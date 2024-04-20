'It's a frustrating one' says Steyn

Glasgow Warriors captain Kyle Steyn told BBC Scotland the 21-10 win against Sharks was a "frustrating one".

Glasgow remain second in the United Rugby Championship for now just one point behind leaders Leinster.

"It's becoming a bit of a trend, you know, we start in games really well. Finding ways to score and then as teams are adapting, we're just finding it harder and harder and yeah, it was a bit of frustrating one to be honest I don't really have all the answers.

"I thought credit to our big men, we asked a lot of them in that second half to put in loads of carries. I thought they did that really well we've just got to find ways to generate quick ball once once teams manage to slow it down.

"So a work in progress. I was proud of the effort, we nearly got the bonus point there right at the end. Chuffed to bits for Oli Kibble to get his 100th appearance, albeit very short."