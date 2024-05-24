Frustrating Gloucester goodbye for Hastings

Adam Hastings applauds the Gloucester fans at the final in London [Getty Images]

Adam Hastings' farewell performance for Gloucester ended in disappointment as Sharks powered to a 36-22 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to lift the European Challenge Cup.

The South African side led 16-3 at the interval and were 36-10 up before a late flurry from the English Premiership outfit.

Hastings, who is returning to Glasgow Warriors for next season, knocked over two conversions and missed with a third attempt.

The 27-year-old fly-half moved to Kingsholm Stadium from Glasgow in the summer of 2021.

Last capped for Scotland in 2022, Hastings' time at Gloucester has been marred by a series of injuries that required four separate surgeries.