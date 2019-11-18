Frustrated Tom Brady not in a talkative mood after Patriots win

"I don't think it matters what I think. It matters what we do."

That was Tom Brady's full answer when asked if he was concerned about the Patriots offense after their Week 11 win over the Eagles, a game in which he averaged 4.6 yards per attempt - his second-lowest mark in the last five seasons.

The brief answer was one of just nine in a brief press conference that lasted less than two minutes, Brady's frustration clearly evident.

Brady's longest answer was just 11 seconds long, and he was in no mood to elaborate on any aspect of the game, whether it was positive or negative.

On Julian Edelman's TD throw? "He made a great throw. It was a great play. We needed it."

On the team's red zone struggles (1-for-3 Sunday)? "Yeah, yeah. I don't have any more. I don't know."

On the offense? "Up and down. That's what it looks like to me. We could probably do everything better."

On the defense? "They are doing a great job. Keeping us in every game."

Despite a 9-1 record that has the Patriots atop the NFL standings, Brady is keenly aware that the team has a lot to improve upon in the coming weeks. But if you expected him to go into detail when asked if he's feeling discouraged, you picked the wrong time for him to elaborate.

"Well, we just played for three hours. So I think everyone is a little tired."

Whether Brady was tired from the game, or just tired of seeing the offense not live up to his expectations, he'll have a week to figure things out before the Cowboys visit Foxboro for a Week 12 matchup.

