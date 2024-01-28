Frustrated Steph rips jersey after Warriors' double-OT loss to Lakers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Steph Curry's frustration was evident after the Warriors' 145-144 double overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Chase Center.

Moments after the Warriors fell to 19-24, the Warriors star ripped his jersey as he walked off the court toward the tunnel.

Steph just ripped his jersey while walking off the court 😡😬 pic.twitter.com/OdmUsEaKT1 — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) January 28, 2024

Curry's anger comes after he scored 46 points in the double-OT loss, including hitting a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining in the second extra period, only to watch LeBron James hit two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to give the Lakers an improbable win.

"Our whole season, we've had some tough breaks, some self-inflicted wounds, some games that obviously you should have won and there's disappointment walking on the floor," Curry told reporters after the game. "And like tonight is a night where you feel like you played well enough to win almost like the [Kings] game [on Thursday night] and again have nothing to show for it.

"We fought the whole way, stayed in it even when things weren't going our way, gave ourselves an opportunity, goes down to the last possession, three or four times regulation, both overtimes. And it just shows that we really want it. We're playing with a little bit of desperation trying to change the tide of our season and just don't have nothing to show for right now."

Asked about the frustration felt by the Warriors, highlighted by Curry tearing his jersey, Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained to reporters what he told his players after the game.

"Exactly what I just told you guys, that we're going to get this thing turned," Kerr told reporters. "I believe in them. We've been through so much this year but the season's only half-way over. There's a long way to go and we've got a lot of good stuff ahead of us."

The Warriors now have dropped back-to-back heartbreaking one-point losses, with the first coming against the Kings on Thursday.

Curry did all he could against the Lakers, shooting 17 of 35 from the field and 9 of 21 from 3-point range. He even got plenty of help from Draymond Green (plus-31 in 46 minutes), Klay Thompson (24 points in 47 minutes), Andrew Wiggins (22 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (22 points).

Curry and the Warriors have two days off before they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

