'Frustrated' Saquon Barkley will not attend Giants mandatory minicamp

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking with reporters after his youth football camp in Jersey City, N.J. on Sunday, Saquon Barkley confirmed that he will not be at the Giants’ mandatory minicamp this week, as he and the team still have not come to a long-term contract agreement.

Barkley has been open and vocal this offseason about his desire to remain in New York and as he puts it, “to be a Giant for life.”

However, after Barkley rejected the team’s $12 million a year offer during the 2022 bye week and then again when the Giants upped their offer slightly after the season, per SNY NFL Insider Connor Hughes, Big Blue franchise tagged the running back, pulling any outstanding offers off the table in the process.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“As I have previously stated, I’m not looking to set any contract records,” Barkley said. “I’m not demanding to be the highest paid player at my position. I understand the market. My goal is just to be compensated respectfully based on my contributions to the team on the field and in the locker room.

“I’ve been in talks with the Giants throughout the offseason. If at some point there’s a deal that is fair to both sides on the table, I’ll be ready to sign.”

The last time either side engaged in negotiations, at least as far as it publicly known, was after this year’s NFL Draft when GM Joe Schoen said they would “reconvene and see if [an offer] makes sense or not through dialogue with his representative.”

Since then, it appears that nothing has changed between the two sides, prompting Barkley to decide to skip out on minicamp.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old also mentioned on Sunday that he was frustrated with leaked stories coming out that have tried to “paint a picture of [him] that’s not even the truth.”

“The thing that I’m frustrated most about is that family business is family business and then sources come out and stories get leaked and it didn’t come from me,” Barkley said.

He added: “I’m mature enough to understand this is a business, this is the NFL side of it and this is how it goes. So me getting tagged, was I upset about it? No one wants to get tagged, but to sit here and say I was frustrated, I was mad, I was upset – what really got me upset was the stories that got leaked out and how misleading they were and how untruthful they were. I felt like it was trying to paint a narrative of me or paint a picture of me that’s not even the truth.”

With the franchise tag, Barkley is set to make $10.09 million (the average of the top-five highest-paid players in his position in the NFL over the past five years) this season.

“I have a lot of respect in this league and I think that’s how I should be viewed,” he said.