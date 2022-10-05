Frustrated that Hornets’ Gordon Hayward is injured and not playing? He is, too

Seconds had barely elapsed and the complaints were already being fired off at a ridiculously rapid pace, creating the usual social media storm centering around the Charlotte Hornets’ highest-paid player.

Once word trickled out just before noon on Sunday that Gordon Hayward wasn’t suiting up in their preseason opener in Boston and would instead sit out their 134-93 loss with a left knee contusion, the typical hot takes and invisible eye rolls commenced. It’s an act that’s become commonplace in Hayward’s two seasons with the Hornets because he’s missed parts of each with injuries, leading to the constant questions.

Although he’s officially listed as doubtful for Wednesday’s preseason home opener against Indiana at Spectrum Center, it’s unlikely Hayward will be on the court. And the frustration is evident. He’s tired of being sidelined.

“I’m dying to play,” Hayward told The Charlotte Observer following Tuesday’s practice. “I got (hit) knee-to-knee and it’s limiting me right now. So like they said, it’s probably just not smart for me to play and come limping into the season.”

Given his playmaking importance, particularly with Miles Bridges not around, and overall calming veteran influence, keeping Hayward healthy is paramount for the Hornets. They’ve flamed out down the stretch in the past two seasons, partially because he was out injured and unavailable.

Hayward appeared in just 93 of 156 games since he signed with the Hornets, falling prey to injuries that were sometimes just downright unlucky. The virtual pitchforks roll out in full force whenever he gets banged up and can’t play.

“Hey listen, I’m a sports fan, too,” coach Steve Clifford said. “My (New York) Mets, it’s tough. Starling Marte gets hit by a pitch, it changes their whole season this year to a certain degree. So it’s super frustrating. I understand that. With Gordon, as (team medical director) Joe (Sharpe) will tell you, this is as healthy as he’s been I think in the last few years.

Story continues

“I was going over in the morning watching him work out. He’s killed himself to get ready for this and it just doesn’t make a lot of sense to change it. He’s frustrated, too. He wants to play, but it’s just not the smart thing to do.”

Clifford revealed Sunday that Hayward collided with a teammate during one of their training camp practices mid-week. Rather than shying away from the contact and other rugged drills the Hornets were going through in practice, Hayward participated.

He didn’t watch from the sidelines, instead opting to power through any pain. It backfired on him in a sense and he wound up making it worse. The Hornets believe the prudent decision is to ensure Hayward is as healthy as possible heading into his 13th season and lessen the chance for a repeat of what he experienced a year ago. Or the year prior.

“That’s the thing,” Hayward said. “This is the last thing I want to do. I did it at all at the end of the last two seasons, so it sucks. But it is what it is. I’m trying to take care of myself here and listen to the training staff. This is the part of listening to the training staff that I talked about on media day. I trust them and they want me to sit out. So, I’m leaning on them.”

Admittedly, that’s not always an easy thing for Hayward to do. The athlete in him wants to show and prove. He’s slowly learning to heed the advice of people who are more knowledgeable about sports science than he is, as arduous as it may be on occasion.

“Well, that’s their area of expertise,” Hayward said. “My area of expertise is on the basketball court, but they spent their whole life dedicated to the medical side of things. So, I’ve got to trust them.”

Hayward perked up at even the suggestion of him giving it a go at some point in the preseason. He hasn’t been ruled out completely for the remainder of the Hornets’ five-game exhibition schedule preceding their Oct. 19 regular-season opener in San Antonio.

The Hornets play Boston in Greensboro on Friday before hosting Washington on Monday and concluding things in Philadelphia, giving Hayward optimism he still has time for a tuneup prior to the real action tipping off in two weeks.

“Yeah, hopefully,” Hayward said. “We’ll see how it goes.”