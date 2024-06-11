“Frustrated” Erik ten Hag fears delay over his future is hampering Man United transfer plans



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly growing frustrated with the indecision regarding his future and he fears that the club’s transfer plans are being hindered.

United’s end-of-season review that is expected to determine Ten Hag’s fate in the Old Trafford dugout is now in its third week and there seems to be no end in sight.

Ten Hag’s position at United is now more uncertain than it ever was before. His situation has not been helped by the fact that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS are believed to have maintained contact with the representatives of his potential replacements including Mauricio Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Kieran McKenna, Gareth Southgate, Roberto De Zerbi and Thomas Frank.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Tuchel has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Ten Hag after he held talks with Ratcliffe in Monaco.

McKenna also signed a new deal to remain with the Tractor Boys ahead of next season. Meanwhile, a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Pochettino is unlikely to be appointed as the next United gaffer.

There are also difficulties to navigate if United were to pursue Southgate. The 53-year-old is set to lead England to Euro 2024 and is unlikely to entertain offers before the tournament is over.

United’s options are dwindling fast.

Sky Sports pointed out that Ten Hag is aware that club bosses have been holding conversations with other managers and while he remains realistic about his claim to stay, the Dutchman is still adamant he can turn the situation around if given more time at the helm.

The Telegraph now reveal that Ten Hag is becoming exasperated with the protracted end-of-season review and is eager for a decision on his future to be made as soon as possible.

The newspaper explains, “Erik ten Hag is growing increasingly frustrated with the delay over deciding his future at Manchester United with the manager fearing it is affecting the club’s transfer plans.”

“Ten Hag is concerned that if United intend to keep him then the club is already in danger of falling behind in this summer’s market and this will affect their prospects next season.”

“Ten Hag has been on holiday, taken immediately after the FA Cup final win against Manchester City, and is still waiting to hear whether he will carry on as manager.”

Jason Burt notes that it’s becoming increasingly clear that there is no outstanding first-choice should United decide to cut ties with Ten Hag, who has a year left on his current contract.

INEOS are not in a rush to announce their decision but as their audit of the 2023/24 campaign continues, they run the risk of losing time with their transfer plans.

This is not a sentiment shared by Ten Hag and the fans alone.

Earlier this month, it was stated that club skipper Bruno Fernandes is delaying making a call on whether or not he wants to sign a new deal because he wants to know who the next manager will be if not Ten Hag.

Already, United’s movements in the market have been hit by the indecision surrounding Ten Hag. Tosin Adarabioyo – who recently became the latest addition to the ranks at Chelsea – was keen on joining United but first wanted clarity on the managerial situation.

United dithered and the highly-rated central defender ended up signing for Chelsea instead.

Ratcliffe and INEOS cannot afford to let this saga go on any longer. Everyone including the fans, players, transfer targets and Ten Hag himself deserves some transparency into what’s going on and ultimately, a speedy resolution.







