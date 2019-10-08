Frustrated England struggle to narrow win over Portugal thanks to goalkeeping howler

Beth Mead (right) tapped in from close range for the only goal of the game - Getty Images Europe

Portugal 0 England 1

Phil Neville had this week reiterated that he would not push the panic button and compromise his philosophy. England were here in Portugal to play possession football, no results would change that, not even a five-game winless run. "I'm not afraid to lose," he said on Monday.

England did not lose, they kept their first clean sheet since the World Cup quarter-final and had over 70 per cent share of the ball. But by this performance, an unconvincing 1-0 win over a team ranked 26 places below them, Neville's narrative is starting to feel worn-out.

That after 65 minutes, he resorted to risking Jordan Nobbs - a player only just back from an 11-month injury and someone he said at the weekend would not be playing - was an indication of the desperate times the Lionesses are going through. And Beth Mead's goal midway through the second half only marginally changed that. But Neville remained adamant his team were performing at the top level.

"We never worried about the five games without a victory," he said. "I wear my heart on my sleeve and I think over the past two games we played brilliant football. In my opinion [they] have been outstanding."

The outward calm England have maintained during those five matches began to disappear, though, as on-field frustrations began to show. Alex Greenwood was pleading with Mead to help her on the left flank as she was often outpaced by her impressive Lyon team-mate Jessica Silva and the former Chelsea winger Ana Borges. Then Lucy Bronze appealed animatedly to the referee several times, notably when she had a weak claim for a penalty in the first half. England were tense, they needed a result and were worried about mistakes. They were better in defence, but had no answers in attack for the first hour.

Patricia Morais dropped the ball straight into Mead's path Credit: Getty images

The home side were extremely well-organised, the ranking places that separate them and England merely a minor detail in this match. Their packed midfield and defence clipped at the boots of Keira Walsh, Lucy Staniforth and Bronze like piranhas and Manchester City's Matilde Fidalgo at right-back was stuck to Mead like glue out wide.

But the reality is that England should have had answers despite Portugal's pressure. They were trying to create clever passing lanes but their opponents held their shape well, often barring entry into the box.

When veteran Jodie Taylor and Nobbs came on after the hour it seemed that Neville was having a stab at banking on experience. They turned out to be inspired choices, relieving Bronze of the midfield marathon she had been running all match as she retreated to her usual spot at right-back.

Both substitutes almost scored immediately, Taylor's on-target shot was saved by Patricia Morais while Nobbs picked up the rebound in the box only to be blocked. But the longed-for goal eventually came when Mead latched on to a loose ball in the box courtesy of a howler in goal from Morais, and she thumped it home from close-range to finally bring some relief to the England camp.

But a Portugal free-kick in injury time, which hit the crossbar before Ellie Roebuck scrambled to save it, would have had Neville holding his breath and was an indication of just how close England came to a full-blown crisis.

With their next test a significant step up - Germany at Wembley in front of a potential sell-out crowd - England will need to do better. But Neville remained convinced afterwards that their performances are getting close to where he wants them to be.

"We suffered the last five games and today we got a little bit of luck that went our way. We know we're nowhere near the finished product. It's a two year plan, we have to grin and bear when we don't get performances that don't click for 90 minutes.

"We want to put on a show at Wembley."

Team details

England Roebuck; Daly (Nobbs, 65), Houghton, Williamson, Greenwood; Bronze, Walsh; Parris, Staniforth (Lawley, 80), Mead (Hemp, 85); England (Taylor, 65).

Subs Telford, Earps, Mannion, Bonner, Kelly.



Portugal Morais; M Mendes, Rebelo, Costa, Fidalgo; Borges, D Silva, F Pinto, Marques; C Mendes (Norton, 64), J Silva (M Gomes, 83).

Subs Pereira, Neto, T Pinto, Capeta, D Gomes, Faria, Maia, Costa, Marchao. Bookings F Pinto, D Silva.



Referee Lucia Abruzzese (Italy)