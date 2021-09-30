Frustrated Donny van de Beek throws chewing gum at Man Utd dug-out in anger after latest snub

Donny van de Beek’s frustration with his lack of football at Manchester United boiled over on Wednesday night after he was seen throwing his chewing gum in anger at the dug-out and being consoled by team-mates.

The Holland midfielder, 24, was overlooked by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer against Villarreal and has played fewer minutes on the pitch than at this stage last season, despite receiving assurances that he would be afforded more opportunities.

After being left on the substitutes’ bench for the Champions League tie, van de Beek was consoled by his fellow substitutes Eric Bailly and Dean Henderson when Solskjaer opted to bring on Fred and Jesse Lingard when the game was in the balance against Unai Emery’s side.

He then aggressively threw his chewing gum to the ground when it was apparent he would not be coming on.

Van de Beek was also an unused substitute against the Spaniards in last season’s Europa League final when Solskjaer looked to make changes but kept his £35m signing on the bench.

United turned down approaches for a loan move in the summer but so far van de Beek has only played 140 minutes of football this season, which included being subbed at half-time in the defeat at Young Boys.

He was given a five-minute appearance when victory was secured against Newcastle and played in the EFL Cup defeat by West Ham.

Solskjaer could point to his substitutions working against Villarreal as United claimed a dramatic win in stoppage-time thanks to Cristiano Ronaldo’s winner.

It rescued United from recording just one point from their opening two games of the group, which would have left them with a mountain to climb for the knockout stages.

“It was very important. We knew if we didn't win it would be tough to get to the next stage but now everything is possible and everything is open and we believe we will go through,” Ronaldo said on BT Sport.

“This is why I came back. Because I miss this club a lot. I made history at this club and I want to do it again. I want to say thank you, not only from me but to push the team which this season will be very important. Another chapter.”