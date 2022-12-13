Frustrated DeVante Parker calls out NFL publicly for missing head injury

New England Patriots wideout DeVante Parker isn’t happy with the NFL, following the head injury he sustained in Monday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

When attempting to catch a pass, the veteran receiver was standing on wobbly legs after having his head slammed to the ground. There was even a point where the TV cameras zoomed into his facemask, and he looked like he wasn’t completely there after the hit.

But the game was never stopped after the play. In fact, if not for the heads-up thinking of Parker’s teammate, Nelson Agholor, Parker would have stayed on the field for another play.

Troy Aikman and Nelson Agholor knew that something was wrong with DeVante Parker, even if the officials and concussion spotter didn't seem to. "They're going to be watching him… somebody upstairs should be. He looked a little wobbly coming up…"- Aikman pic.twitter.com/SkmUioWDpF — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 13, 2022

Agholor knew immediately that something was wrong, and he started waving his arms to get the attention of the NFL officials, before finally helping Parker off the field.

On Tuesday, Parker hopped on social media to thank Agholor, while also blasting the NFL for failing to recognize his head injury.

“Get on y’all’s [expletive] job NFL,” Parker posted on social media. “Thankful my brother was aware of the situation, Nelson Agholor.”

The incident comes in a year when the league is cracking down even harder on head injuries. It’s a good thing Agholor was paying attention because we could have easily been talking about a far worse situation if the Patriots got another play off.

List

Twitter reacted strongly to Patriots' gritty win over Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire