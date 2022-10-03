Frustrated Dan Campbell ‘going to look at everything’ to fix Detroit’s broken defense

There was no hiding from the dismay and disgust of the Detroit Lions defense after the team’s 48-45 home loss in Week 4 to the Seattle Seahawks. Head coach Dan Campbell addressed his woeful defense head-on following the disappointing loss.

“Yeah, we’re going to look at everything. We’re going to look at it all, top to bottom,” a visibly frustrated Campbell told reporters after the game.

Seattle ran for 235 yards and passed for another 320. The Seahawks never punted in the game, the first time in franchise history they’ve done so. The Lions defense failed to record a sack and did not force a takeaway; Seattle’s lost fumble came on a punt return.

Coordinator Aaron Glenn’s defense often seemed completely helpless to stop journeyman QB Geno Smith playing behind an offensive line starting two rookie tackles. It was too easy, too often against Glenn’s defense, something Campbell noted after the game.

“And I look at everything with (Glenn) AG,” said Campbell. “We’ll look at everything we need to. To the scheme, to our personnel, and we’ll find the best fit and whatever we feel like’s going to give us the best chance and the best chance in three or four weeks too. If that’s a young player, it’s a young player.”

Campbell made a tough call in his first season in Detroit, taking the offense away from coordinator Anthony Lynn midway through the year. That decision paid off for Campbell and Detroit, which has had one of the NFL’s top offenses ever since. The head coach has proven he’s not afraid to make changes, and they could be in order again. The Lions defense ranks dead last in points allowed and could wind up last in yards allowed once Week 4 wraps.

“Yeah, listen it’s frustrating,” Campbell said. “It’s frustrating and I have nobody to blame but myself. So, I’ll – that’s on me to handle that and can’t keep saying that, can’t keep writing that, can’t keep – so, there again I’ll look at everything. It is frustrating.”

We all are frustrated, coach. It’s time for more than just words, unfortunately…

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire