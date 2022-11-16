Frustrated Broncos QB Russell Wilson says he’ll do everything he can to be better

At 3-6, the Denver Broncos’ season is not officially over, but outside of the most optimistic fans, most spectators will tell you the team’s season is done.

Yet another class loss on Sunday left fans — and players — feeling frustrated.

“It is definitely frustrating,” Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said after a 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans. “It feels like we could have won that game. We had some good moments, we had some not so good moments. We were battling.”

Wilson went on to note how Denver’s growing list of injuries has hurt the team, but he also admitted that the team should be playing better than they have been despite the tough circumstances.

“We know that as tough as it has been and as good as we should be, even though we have lost a lot of great players this season really, the reality is that we still have opportunities to answer these moments,” Wilson said.

“I am going to do everything that I can to find a way to answer those moments coming forward. We’ve still got games left. We still have moments where we can be better. The next thing we can do is focus on the next moment.”

The next “moment” for the Broncos is a home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. A win against the Raiders could be a first step toward saving their season.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire