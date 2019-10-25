Frustrated Antonio Brown has active morning on Twitter

Receiver Antonio Brown continues to wait for his next opportunity, and he continues to be justifiably frustrated by the fact that the NFL’s slow-moving investigation is essentially keeping Brown suspended without pay.

A day after Brown tweeted (and deleted) a suggestion that he’s being blackballed by the league and separately seemed to concede that he won’t play again until 2020, Brown embarked on an extended Twitter Q&A that was, to say the least, interesting.

He touched on various issues, from accusing Patriots trainers of stealing the football with which he scored his only touchdown with the team to expressing interest in playing for the Ravens to indicating that he wanted to play for the 49ers but that they weren’t interested to blaming the media for his current predicament to making it clear he has no interest in the XFL or CFL to repeatedly declining requests from radio stations to join their shows on Friday morning.

Brown also had this assessment regarding his parting message to Raiders fans: “Sorry it didn’t work bought crib out there was ready to go to work but I was to much steak for a chicken plan.”

The league still hasn’t scheduled an interview with Brown regarding the investigation sparked by a civil lawsuit for sexual assault and rape. Interested teams won’t sign him until the investigation concludes. His frustration is therefore understandable.

Whatever you think of Brown, he and all players have rights. Under the Personal Conduct Policy, however, there are no deadlines or mandates that would force things along and/or require the league to declare whether a player would be placed on paid leave if signed by a new team. As a result, he’ll have plenty of time to engage in plenty of tweetstorms, quite possibly for the balance of the 2019 season.