Frustrated 49ers: Emmanuel Sanders walks off after 'dumb question'





MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Emmanuel Sanders, understandably, didn’t want to talk after Super Bowl LIV.

The losing side of a Super Bowl can feel like a funeral. Players and coaches will talk because it’s part of their job. Cam Newton famously walked off after a few short answers following a defeat in Super Bowl 50.

Sanders wasn’t pleased with the first question, asking which route he ran when Jimmy Garoppolo barely missed him in the final minutes of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“What do you think it was?” Sanders said. “What route do you think it was? What did it look like? What route do you think it was?”

A post route.

Emmanuel Sanders was in no mood for any questions after Sunday’s loss pic.twitter.com/uvgoRiGQNI — KNBR (@KNBR) February 3, 2020

“Yeah, it was a post route,” Sanders said.

Was it close to being completed?

“How close do you think I was?” Sanders said. “That’s a dumb question. Next question.”

Sanders answered a third question. On the fourth question, he was done.

“They played better in the fourth quarter,” Sanders said.

A little more than a minute after his news conference started he got up and left.

San Francisco 49ers' Emmanuel Sanders sits on the bench during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The 49ers’ interview room was mostly gloomy after the game, as one would expect. It’s not fun to lose a Super Bowl, as Sanders can tell you.

