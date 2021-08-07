Fruitport fishing team competes at national HS event

Aug. 6—Some fishing trips take to the oceans, others inside the state take to a number of state parks in West Michigan.

Last weekend, Fruitport High School students made their way south for the Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School National Championship in Dayton, Tenn. After just four years, the Trojans' team has gone from an idea on paper to a competitive group that sent seven students to a national championship event.

"We get a lot of good practice in the area, but the guys qualified at state tournaments both last year and this spring," team coach Brad Vallie said. "It was a great learning experience getting to go down there and compete."

The students that make up the Trojan roster come from plenty of different sports — recent graduate Hunter Ross was an all-conference member in football, while Collin Jolman split time between the varsity and junior varsity basketball teams.

It was Jolman and Jacob Policka who were the Trojans' best finishers over the three-day event, taking 93rd out of 309 teams with a total of 13 pounds, 14 ounces. 43 states were represented, and Fruitport was the lone local team participating.

"We leaned a lot on Ron Scharphorn that first year," Vallie said. Scharphorn created a fishing program at Grand Haven High School in 2016. "It's really just exploded from there."

Fishing is not an official MHSAA sport, but at Fruitport, it's a self-funded club sport that is growing more and more by the year. They'd be even larger than their current 30-member roster with more boats.

"It's the biggest issue, because of course it's the most expensive thing," Vallie said. "We had a handful of families buy boats this year, but we also need captains just as supervisors."

In order to avoid constant fundraising, the club relies on sponsorships from a number of local businesses, including the Fruitport Conservation Club, The Storage Group and Westwind Construction.

"Without them, it would be just tireless fundraising," Vallie said. "There's only so many emails you can solicit or bake sales you can run."

Vallie's son Brayden was 131st with a 12-pound, 4-ounce total and the team of Cade Calkins and Evan Ludlow was 178th in a modified format that capped teams at three fish per day.

Ross and Evan Simonis were 288th as part of a tournament Vallie saw as a learning process. The team fishes in lakes across West Michigan, including Lake St. Clair, White Lake and Lake Charlevoix. In the Tennessee-based national championship, it was a local duo that understood how the dam systems worked and used it to their advantage.

"The Tennessee Valley Authority controls the currents," Vallie said. "When they're on a pull current, the fish start biting, so our guys learned a lot about how some of these river systems work with the different dams and currents."

There's plenty of room for the club's growth, even with boat costs serving as the primary barrier to entry. Their middle school program has as many members as any school in the state, and a Trojan team will compete at junior nationals in early October. An all-girls team competes in their weeknight tournaments against Reeths-Puffer, Zeeland and other local teams.

"We'll continue to grow," Vallie said. "There are no limitations on being able to fish. At this point, we're building a platform."

Kyle Turk