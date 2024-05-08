Fruita Wildcats dominate in Baseball and Girls Lacrosse

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It’s a big time of year for Colorado high school sports as it’s playoff time for Girls Lacrosse and Girls Soccer.

It’s not yet playoff time for high school baseball but it is the final week of the regular season.

And today was the first time Grand Junction and Fruita met on the diamond.

And for 7 innings, Fruita asserted their dominance.

Lucas Weaver was locked in on the mound – he threw a no-hitter and 14 strikeouts in an absolutely masterful performance.

He did allow a base on balls, and a run on a wild pitch – but that one run for GJ was far from what Fruita mustered on offense.

Parker Noah and Carter Hines each had two RBI’s as Fruita (15-4) cruised by Grand Junction (13-8) 8-1 for their 12th win in a row.

These two will meet again Friday.

Meanwhile, in the Girls Lacrosse playoffs, Fruita welcomed their fellow Wildcats of St. Mary’s Academy to Unity Field.

But the hosts did not go easy on their guests.

Fruita imposed their will for a full four quarters doing whatever they pleased offensively en route to a 17-4 shellacking in the opening round of the playoffs.

Olivia O’Hara led the way with six goals, including an impressive no-look behind-the-back goal with minutes to go.

13-seed Fruita will now head to the front range to face 4-seed Heritage on Thursday.

More scores:

Grand Junction Girls Lacrosse vs. Denver South has been postponed to Wednesday (5/8) at 5.

Fruita Girls Soccer @ Thunder Ridge has been postponed to Wednesday (5/8) at 3:30.

Baseball: Montrose (12-9) 8 Palisade (17-5-1) 7 – 8 innings

Palisade (ranked 3rd in 4A) concludes its regular season. Montrose will finish its regular season Thursday against 16-4 Delta.

Boys Lax playoffs: Aspen (9-7) 10 Grand Junction (8-8) 7

