Fruita owns Central in Baseball and Girls Soccer
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — We had quite the build-up for this showdown at Suplizio Field.
10-4 Fruita.
8-5 Central.
Both with six-game win streaks.
Who would stay hot on a hot April evening?
Well, from start to finish – this one was no contest.
Fruita got in front and just kept pouring it on – obliterating rival Central 18-1.
The game’s biggest highlight was a crushing home run from Fruita’s Parker Noah who sent a three-run rocket over the Mini Green Monster.
Watch out for this Wildcat team – talent up and down the lineup – they are beginning to hit their stride.
These two would also meet across the street in Girls’ soccer, and after a sluggish first half and some senior night halftime festivities, Fruita finally got it going in half two. A beautiful shot to the top left corner from Wildcat freshman Kenna Celayeta got the Cats their first goal as they went on to win it 2-0.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.