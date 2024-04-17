Fruita owns Central in Baseball and Girls Soccer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — We had quite the build-up for this showdown at Suplizio Field.

10-4 Fruita.

8-5 Central.

Both with six-game win streaks.

Who would stay hot on a hot April evening?

Well, from start to finish – this one was no contest.

Fruita got in front and just kept pouring it on – obliterating rival Central 18-1.

The game’s biggest highlight was a crushing home run from Fruita’s Parker Noah who sent a three-run rocket over the Mini Green Monster.

Watch out for this Wildcat team – talent up and down the lineup – they are beginning to hit their stride.

These two would also meet across the street in Girls’ soccer, and after a sluggish first half and some senior night halftime festivities, Fruita finally got it going in half two. A beautiful shot to the top left corner from Wildcat freshman Kenna Celayeta got the Cats their first goal as they went on to win it 2-0.

