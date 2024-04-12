Fruita gets huge win over rival GJ in Girls Soccer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — You couldn’t ask for better weather at Community Hospital Unity Field.

And you couldn’t ask for a more entertaining game between rivals Grand Junction and Fruita in Girls Soccer.

Chances galore in the first half – for both sides. But Fruita had the most dangerous chances – sending two shots off the crossbar.

Midway through the first half off a corner kick, Grand Junction goalie Maddie Snell jumped up and caught the ball, but officials say she pushed a Fruita player in the process, giving her a Yellow Card. And a Yellow Card means you must come off until the next substitution. And because the foul occurred in the box, Fruita was awarded a Penalty. And Kenna Celayeta delivered Fruita the game’s first goal on the Penalty Kick.

Fruita would then put in two more in half one – including a Celayeta header off a corner with just one second left in the half – to lead 3-0 at halftime. Each team would score in half two as Fruita (2-5-1) downs Grand Junction (2-4-2) 4-1.

Elsewhere, Palisade (7-1-1) suffered their first loss of the season to Battle Mountain (5-4) 3-1 in Edwards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.