Advertisement

Fruita gets huge win over rival GJ in Girls Soccer

Big Will Levenson
·1 min read
Fruita gets huge win over rival GJ in Girls Soccer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — You couldn’t ask for better weather at Community Hospital Unity Field.

And you couldn’t ask for a more entertaining game between rivals Grand Junction and Fruita in Girls Soccer.

Chances galore in the first half – for both sides. But Fruita had the most dangerous chances – sending two shots off the crossbar.

Midway through the first half off a corner kick, Grand Junction goalie Maddie Snell jumped up and caught the ball, but officials say she pushed a Fruita player in the process, giving her a Yellow Card. And a Yellow Card means you must come off until the next substitution. And because the foul occurred in the box, Fruita was awarded a Penalty. And Kenna Celayeta delivered Fruita the game’s first goal on the Penalty Kick.

Fruita would then put in two more in half one – including a Celayeta header off a corner with just one second left in the half – to lead 3-0 at halftime. Each team would score in half two as Fruita (2-5-1) downs Grand Junction (2-4-2) 4-1.

Elsewhere, Palisade (7-1-1) suffered their first loss of the season to Battle Mountain (5-4) 3-1 in Edwards.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.