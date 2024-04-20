Fruita Baseball wins 8th in a row, dominates Central

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — What seemed like it could be a day of revenge for the Central Warriors, was quickly put to rest by the arm of Lucas Weaver and the bat of Keenan Oxford.

These two met at Suplizio on Tuesday and it was far from a contest – Fruita thrashed Central 18-1. Tonight, at least Central wasn’t run-ruled.

After Oxford’s three-run shot made 4-0 Wildcats after 1, Parker Noah flew around the bases for an inside-the-park home run to increase Fruita’s lead to six.

The Wildcats would go on to win it 9-2. Their 8th win in a row.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.