Fruita Baseball sweeps Grand Junction, wins 12th in a row

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — The Fruita Wildcats appear ready for the postseason.

Ranked 6th in all of Colorado, the Cats are buzzin, playing their best ball at the right time.

After dominating the Grand Junction Tigers 8-1 Tuesday (thanks, in large part, to Lucas Weaver’s no-hitter) GJ appeared determined to get their revenge.

But with great pitching from Scooba Smolinsky coupled with some timely hitting, the Wildcats didn’t allow their rivals to get that revenge – taking down GJ 5-3 at Canyon View Park.

Fruita improves to 16-4 as Grand Junction (ranked 17th in 4A) falls to 13-9.

The Wildcats have won 12 in a row.

They’ll conclude the regular season Saturday with two against Far Northeast and Denver North.

