Fruit Puree Market Size to Surpass USD 6.0 Billion by 2027 at 5.5% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Fruit Puree Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Fruit Type (Apple Puree, Banana Puree, Plum Puree, Strawberry Puree, and Others), by Application (Baby Food, Bakery, Beverages, and Others), by Category (Conventional and Organic) and Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fruit Puree Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fruit Puree Market Information by Fruit Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market is projected to reach USD 6.0 Billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.5%.

Market Scope:

The growth scope of the fruit puree market looks promising as sales continue to boom across the globe. Surge in disposable income, burgeoning white-collar population, rising urbanization, and mounting number of food service outlets will ensure a rapid upward growth trajectory for the global market in the following years.

Competitive Landscape:

The Major Vendors in the Global Fruit Puree Market are:

Milne Fruit Products (US)

Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

SVZ International B.V. (The Netherlands)

Boiron Frères SAS (France)

Kerry Group PLC (Ireland)

Symrise AG (Germany)

Wetzel’s Pretzels (US)

Sicodis Sica-SAS (France)

The Hain Celestial Group Inc (India)

Superior Foods Companies (US)

These vendors are focused on expanding their regional presence while launching newer and more innovative products via strategies that include collaborations, agreements, and partnerships.

Primary Growth Boosters:

Surging inclination of consumers towards convenience packaged foods worldwide has been favorable for the fruit puree industry. In addition, the growing applications of fruit puree in a variety of food processing industries like beverages, bakery, confectionary, smoothies, dairy, frozen products, and baby foods, could mean substantial business growth in the upcoming years.

Over the years, the food and beverage sector has seen incredible growth, backed by the supportive trade policies as well as the booming population, widening the scope of different fruit purees. This is also favored by the soaring demand for a healthier alternative to artificial ingredients and sweeteners in the food processing industry.

Furthermore, advances in food-processing technologies have resulted in food manufacturers witnessing better production capacities, which has had an incredible impact on the fruit puree market. Additionally, the emerging trend among consumers of eating or dining out in line with expanding urban population, and working-class parents will also benefit the global industry.

Market Restraints:

Lower production rate of certain fruits in a few counties could be a huge challenge for global manufacturers in the years ahead.

COVID-19 Analysis

The lockdown imposed following the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in a massive economic downfall worldwide. Several companies and businesses had to be shut down while a number of industries faced with financial restraints.

However, leading fruit puree manufacturers have come to terms with the situation and have adopted several strategies that could help them remain resilient. As a result, the global industry continues to note steady demand despite the pandemic situation.

Market Segmentation

The various types of fruit purees are apple puree, banana puree, strawberry puree, and plum puree. Banana puree accounts for the biggest share in the worldwide market, as a result of the rising consumption of baby foods as well as smoothies. Apple puree has taken the second lead in the global market. however, the strawberry puree segment could procure a substantial CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

The categories considered in the MRFR study are organic as well as conventional. The organic category is in the lead as the preference for organic food products among consumers has surged incredibly in recent years, given their non-preservative and chemical free properties.

Top applications of fruit puree are beverages, bakery, baby food, and others. Bakery-wise, applications of fruit puree are cakes & pastries, and more. In the global market, the beverages segment has secured the top position, thanks to the extensive product use in the juice industry. The baby food segment could experience strong growth over the ensuing period as the population of employed and health-aware parents has burgeoned significantly in recent years.

Regional Analysis:

APAC’s growth in the global market remains unparalleled, with the region continuing its stunning trajectory backed by significant contribution from rapidly emerging countries like India, Japan, Singapore, and China. The rise in consumers’ disposable income across the said countries and the significant growth in the urban population working in corporate sectors also add to the market worth in the region. One of the major growth boosters is the rampant demand for baby food with fruit puree as a key ingredient. The mounting health consciousness and rising preference for packaged nutrition rich food items could also bolster revenue growth in the following years.

Second position has been captured by North America, given the expanding consumer base in developed countries like the United States, and Canada. Product innovations via synergizing of expertise between players should open lucrative avenues in the following years. E-commerce channels in the region are quite popular, since these offer food items with add-on services, such as cash-back offers, coupon benefits and discounted prices. The fact that top manufacturers are increasingly teaming up with online firms to bolster their customer reach should further favor the North American market in the coming years. Besides, the demand for sugar-free and low sugar products has risen considerably in the U.S. market in recent years. This factor has compelled the manufacturers to replace sugar with artificial or natural sweeteners derived from fruits. Several confectionery, snacking, and beverage producers in the region are therefore have been using fruit puree as a sweetener.

