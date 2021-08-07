FRUIT FROLIC: Library patrons pick up a few slices, then try their hands at unique art

Aug. 7—The Tahlequah Public Library has been hosting a variety of events for children, teenagers, and adults, some virtually and some in person — and some are a little bit fruity.

"Grab & Go: Fruit Slices Painting" enticed adult patrons on Friday, Aug. 6, to pick up supplies to make art. Nancy Edscorn offered a step-by-step video for participants to paint the "fruit slices art."

"The video [of Edscorn] is on our Facebook page and it's just like any other tutorial," said Gerran Walker, TPL technology specialist. "Even if they don't get a kit, they can still watch it, and if they get the kit, they get the supplies and that makes it easier. If they don't make it in time to get the supplies or there aren't any more, then [Edscorn] will tell them what they need [for the painting."

Debbie Price was at the library Friday afternoon, and she decided to paint her canvas in person with a friend.

"Before the pandemic, we would come [here] once a month and I would do paintings and different crafts," Price said. "I enjoy this, and we're trying to decide if we should use real fruit: dip it in the paint and make the impression that way."

TPL has gone virtual with its programs, activities, and reading logs due the COVID-19 pandemic, and Walker said that seems to be more of a convenience for children and adults.

"We find that our adult programs do really well online and it's easy. We have a YouTube channel that the whole system puts their stuff on so it makes it easier for people. Even if it's a month after the virtual program, the [video] is always on there," said Walker.

Walker filmed Edscorn demonstrating the fruity art and then edited footage to make it an easy 20-minute tutorial.

"She'll show them all the supplies and they get all of this in their kits, but she tells them what colors to get and what paint brushes in case they don't get a kit, or if they're watching this four years from now," Walker said.

Other adult events TPL is hosting throughout the month of August are: Quick Looks — Books to Movies, Living Your Life to the Fullest, The Library of Things Presents: Fun & Games, Cricut 101, and Creative Craft Corner.

Learn more

For more details, call the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., at 918-456-2581, or email tahlequahpl@eodls.org.