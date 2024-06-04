Fruendt joins Illinois women's basketball as assistant coach

Jun. 3—CHAMPAIGN — A former Tennessee women's basketball assistant coach who is a native of Illinois will join Illini coach Shauna Green's staff for the 2024-25 season.

Illinois announced the hiring of Liza Fruendt on Monday, with the Batavia native heading to Illinois after spending the past three seasons on Tennessee's staff.

Fruendt replaces Jenna Giacone in an assistant coaching role, one of five assistant coaches Green has. She'll join returning assistant coaches Calamity McEntire, Deantoine Beasley, Britney Anderson and Emily Durr.

"I'm very excited to have Liza join our staff," Green said in a statement. "She brings great experience from her time at Tennessee, and I'm looking forward to her bringing fresh ideas to our program. She knows what it takes to make runs in the NCAA tournament and recruit elite student-athletes from her time at Tennessee. Liza was a great player at Missouri State and will be able to use that knowledge as she helps our players develop both on and off the floor. I also love that she is from Illinois and has a passion for this state."

Fruendt earned First Team Missouri Valley Conference honors during her final two seasons at Missouri State in 2017 and 2018, playing for Kellie Harper. Fruendt was a graduate assistant for two seasons with the Kansas City women's basketball program before joined Harper's staff at Tennessee as the director of recruiting operations ahead of the 2021-22 season. Harper coached the Volunteers the past five seasons and compiled a 108-52 record before Tennessee fired her in April.

"I am so excited to join Coach Shauna and to be coming home to the state of Illinois," Fruendt said in a statement. "The opportunity to join a program on the rise with an elite coaching staff is something I couldn't pass up."

Illinois finished 19-15 last season, winning the inaugural Women's Basketball Invitation Tournament title. In two seasons under Green, Illinois has compiled a 41-25 record and made the 2023 NCAA tournament for the program's first NCAA tournament appearance since 2003.