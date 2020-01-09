Frozen Tundra: Seahawks not worried about forecast for low 20s temps in Green Bay

The memories from Minnesota are still far too real for Bobby Wagner to feel concerned about Green Bay's forecast for Sunday. You remember, the 2015 Wild Card Round matchup between the Vikings and Seahawks at TCF Bank Stadium, the home of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Vikings were transitioning from the Metrodome to their new home at U.S. Bank Stadium. Thermometer's read -6 degrees on that January afternoon with a windchill of -25. That's next level cold.

Those memories allow Wagner, and others, to brush off Sunday's expected temperature of 23 degrees when the Seahawks play the Packers in the Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.

"It's not a big deal. I've never been in a game like (Minnesota) where you sneeze and before the snot comes out your nose it turns into ice. As long as it's not that I think we're going to be good," Wagner said. "I saw guys get water shut from tears. Their eyes were watered shut. Kam (Chancellor) got frostbite, I think. If it's not that I think we're good."

There's snow in the forecast for Saturday, but at least as of now, there isn't any slated for gameday.

The Seahawks practiced outdoors on Thursday in 39 degree conditions at the VMAC in Renton, Wash. Players seemed to approach the session business as usual. Things should be no different on Sunday. Wagner, Quandre Diggs, DK Metcalf and others have all assured that they won't be wearing sleeves against the Packers, for those curious.

"We know that we've played in weather 50 degrees colder than it's going to be," Pete Carroll said on Wednesday. "We're really not going to worry about it."

Carroll did acknowledge that much of the Seahawks roster wasn't present for the sub-zero temperatures in Minnesota. For many young players, Metcalf included, Sunday at Lambeau Field will be the coldest game they've ever played in.

"I'm not going to overlook the factor that the fellas might be thinking," Carroll said. "We've already started to deal with that. You have to be very disciplined about that as well."

