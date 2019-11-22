'Frozen 2' or Washington-Detroit? Tickets to the NFL game are cheaper

Parents all over greater Washington D.C. are likely preparing to take their children to see the long-awaited “Frozen 2,” which debuts in movie theaters this weekend.

Incredibly, it would cost less to take the kids to Sunday’s Washington-Detroit matinee.

As of this writing on Friday afternoon, there are numerous tickets for 1 p.m. kickoff at FedEx Field between 1-9 Washington and the 3-6-1 Lions going for $12 on SeatGeek. That’s not a typo: $12.

They’re in the 400 sections, which are high above the end zones, but there are tickets for Section 142, row 26, which are at the 40-yard line, that are only $51.

Tickets for a 1:30 p.m. showing of “Frozen 2” on IMAX at the AMC Magic Johnson Capital Center 12 are $13.99 for adults and $12.49 for children.

A spokeswoman for SeatGeek said the average ticket for Washington-Detroit is currently $58; league-wide, the average NFL game ticket is going for $186.

However, a $12 ticket is not a record: since SeatGeek began tracking the secondary market in 2010, the cheapest ticket was San Diego Chargers at Cleveland Browns on Christmas Eve 2016 — you could snag a $3 ticket to that game.

Last week’s home game for Washington, a loss to the New York Jets, had a recorded attendance of 56,426, well below FedEx Field’s capacity of 82,000. Judging by photos from that loss, Washington’s ninth of the season, that wasn’t the actual tickets used count.

One of the most storied franchises in the NFL, whose first-round rookie quarterback is making his third career start, and tickets are practically being given away on the secondary market.

It’s not a good look.

If you have $12, you can get into the Washington-Detroit game on Sunday. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)



