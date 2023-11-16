Frostburg's late rally not enough in 76-68 loss to Shepherd

Nov. 16—FROSTBURG — Frostburg State rallied late, but couldn't spark one final run in a 76-68 loss to Shepherd in the home opener on Wednesday.

"I thought we didn't come out with very much focus," Bobcats head coach Zack Thomsen said. "We turned the ball over too much and didn't defend. I think for us, if we don't do those things, we're not gonna be successful."

The Bobcats (0-3) held the lead for 17:28 of the first half. After a block by Sebastian Gahse led to a layup by Koby Baptiste, Frostburg led 14-7.

Logan Lewis hit a pair of layups and Jaylon Johnson knocked down three straight jumpers to open the game for Frostburg.

Down 21-7, the Rams (2-1) started to rally. Shepherd went on a 17-2 run and took its first lead of the game on a pair of free throws by Marcus Banks at 24-23 with 1:22 left in the half.

"We got into foul trouble and had to take a few guys out that were playing well," Thomsen said. "I think we got a little bit complacent, particularly on the defensive side of the ball."

Shepherd made four layups and a jumper during the run and took a 26-25 lead into halftime after Carson Poffenberger hit a layup with 53 seconds left in the half.

The Bobcats struggled to shoot in the first half, going 9 of 29 from the field and 1 of 8 from deep.

Frostburg also struggled with turnovers, committing 10 in the half. Several were on throw aways that landed in areas of the court no one was within several feet of.

"A lot of sloppy play," Thomsen said. "We were jumping the pass, trying to dribble through a lot of traffic. Just making really bad decisions. We put ourselves in some really tough spots."

Shepherd opened the second half on a 14-8 run, capped off by a fadeaway by Phillip Jordan at the buzzer to lead 40-33 with 15 minutes left.

"I thought coming out of halftime, we weren't really ready to play," Thomsen said. "There's no excuse, gotta be ready to play."

The Bobcats responded with an 8-3 run to make it 44-41, led by Justin Roseme who hit a pull-up jumper and a free throw.

The Rams scored six unanswered to push the lead to six.

In the final 10 minutes, Frostburg suddenly got hot from beyond the arc.

Logan Lewis and JayShaun Freeman each hit two 3-pointers. Lewis hit one to make it a three-point game at 56-53 with eight minutes left.

"I felt we played with a little more sense of urgency," Thomsen said. "I think the ball moved more at that point. We actually got good looks rather than us dribbling around and taking bad shots."

Freeman set up Cole Harshman for a layup to make it a one-point game.

The Bobcats took its first lead of the half on a 3-pointer by Baptiste off a Freeman assist at 61-58 with five minutes left.

However, Dan McClain-Corley hit a layup for the Rams to retake the lead for good with 3:03 left.

Shepherd scored six unanswered to go up 70-63 with 1:27 left.

"Defensively, we didn't do a good job," Thomsen said. "We just let them get whatever they wanted. I think that was a big part of our struggles in the second half, they got layup after layup."

With 29 seconds left, Sean Brown Jr. set up Freeman for a fadeaway 3-pointer that made it a four-point game, but that was the closest Frostburg would come.

The Rams went 4-for-4 at the line in the final 30 seconds and the Bobcats missed four desperation 3-pointers in the final moments.

Poffenberger led all scorers with 20 points, adding three rebounds. Banks scored 19 points with nine rebounds.

Jordan added 15 points and six assists while McClain-Corley scored 14 with five rebounds.

Freeman led Frostburg with 17 points, adding four rebounds and three assists. Lewis added 16 points, four rebounds and four steals.

"JayShaun was good, minus some bad decisions with the ball," Thomsen said. "He made some shots which was good to see. He's struggled a little bit shooting, so hopefully this will kind of get him going."

The Bobcats open Mountain East Conference play on Saturday with a road trip to Davis & Elkins at 4 p.m.

"I haven't looked at any of their stuff yet," Thomsen said of the Senators. "I know they got a lot of guys back off of last year's team."

