Frostburg State scores 21 unanswered to beat UNC Pembroke, 31-21, on Homecoming

Oct. 8—FROSTBURG — Frostburg State scored 21 unanswered points during the middle quarters to down UNC Pembroke, 31-21, on Saturday in Homecoming.

UNC Pembroke (3-3, 2-3 Mountain East) put together a nine-play, 75-yard drive — capped by a nine-yard Sincere Baines scoring scamper — to lead 10-3 with 2:13 left in the third quarter, but that was the last time it'd lead the football game.

The Bobcats (4-1, 3-1 MEC) rattled off three straight touchdowns, two in the second quarter on runs of nine yards by Owen Doyle and two yards by Sean Aaron to lead 17-10 at the half.

Frostburg State went up 24-10 with 11:42 remaining in the third quarter when Graham Walker connected with Jevonn Gilyard for a 50-yard touchdown strike.

Pembroke's Ty Woods drilled a 37-yard field goal and Baines caught a 14-yard score from quarterback Colin Johnson to trim the Bobcats' lead to 24-21 with nine minutes to play.

However, Frostburg State put together an 11-play, 77-yard drive — finished by a four-yard Aaron touchdown run with 2:48 left — that spanned more than six minutes to slam the door.

Frostburg State rushed the ball 48 times for 208 yards, led by Aaron, who gained 98 on 23 totes. Walker completed 11 of 21 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown and addd 56 yards on 11 carries. Gilyard caught three passes for 78 yards.

The Bobcats' secondary limited Johnson to just 12 of 32 through the air for 125 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions — both hauled in by sophomore defensive back Anthony Smith, a Martinsburg graduate.

Frostburg State kicker Dayne Koontz made a 45-yard field goal during the first quarter and had a 40-yarder in the third period blocked. Woods added a 29-yard field goal in the first quarter for Pembroke.

The Bobcats are at winless Concord (0-6, 0-5 MEC) next Saturday at 1 p.m.

Charleston, West Virginia, sits at first in the conference with a 4-0 record and had a bye this week. The Bobcats play Charleston in three weeks on the road on Oct. 28.