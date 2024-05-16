Frostburg State drops NCAA D2 tournament opener

May 16—EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — In the first NCAA Division II tournament game in school history, No. 7 seed Frostburg State fell to No. 2 seed East Stroudsburg 3-1 on Thursday.

The Bobcats (37-15) outhit the Warriors (42-12) 9-6, but some middle innings runs by East Stroudsburg proved to be the difference.

Frostburg struck first in the third inning on a two-out solo shot by Ethan Kiple to left field.

With one on and two out in the fifth, the Warriors responded.

Chaise Albus hit a ground ball to first base and just beat the tag, driving in Jack Rothenhausler from second base.

With a runner on second in the sixth, Shanley Wall hit a ground ball past second base into left field.

Mike Kelly scored from second base to give East Stroudsburg a 2-1 lead.

Albus added an insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to center.

The story of the game for the Bobcats offense was the inability to capitalize with runners on.

Frostburg left two runners on in the second and seventh innings while stranding one runner in four innings.

Jacob McDonald went 5 1/3 innings for the Bobcats, allowing four hits, two runs and a walk with a strikeout.

Nate Vermillion threw 1 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, a run and a walk.

Cael Huyer and Daniel Morgano finished the game, Huyer walked two but neither allowed a hit or run.

Jackson Schalick led Frostburg with three hits including a triple.

Brent Francisco went seven innings for East Stroudsburg, allowing nine hits.

However, he only allowed one run and no walks while striking out 10.

Carson Renner threw a shutout eighth inning, allowing one walk with a strikeout.

Caden Parker got the save, allowing one walk.

Six Warriors recorded one hit each.

The Bobcats will play an elimination game on Friday at 11 a.m. against No. 6 Seton Hill.

The Griffins (37-14) upset No. 3 seed Millersville 5-0 on Thursday.

