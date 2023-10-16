Frostburg State crushes Concord, 34-6

Oct. 16—ATHENS, W.Va. — Evan Branch and Sean Aaron went over 100 yards on the ground, and Frostburg State scored 34 unanswered points to beat Concord, 34-3, on Saturday.

With the win, Frostburg State improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain East Conference.

Frostburg State tralied 3-0 after the first quarter — Concord's Connor Mollohan made a 23-yard field goal — but led 10-3 at the half and 27-3 after three quarters.

Bran had 12 carries for 142 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron ran the ball 19 times for 129 yards. Graham Walker completed 6 of 10 passes for 74 yards, a touchdown and an interception and added 25 yards and a score on the ground.

Frostburg place kicker Dayne Koontz made field goals of 33 and 37 yards in the second and third quarters, respectively.

Frostburg State ended with 324 yards rushing on 47 attempts and outgained Concord 423-258.

Jamil Bishop caught three passes for 57 yards.

Concord quarterback Jack Mangel completed 17 of 43 passes for 178 yards and two interceptions — picked off by the Bobcats' Vincent Nwachi and Trevor Craig.

The Frostburg State defense had eight tackles for loss.

Concord's Demarcus Griffin had 13 runs for 36 yards, and Kris Copeland made seven catches for 107 yards.

Concord fell to 0-7.

The Bobcats host West Virginia State on Thursday at 7 p.m. in a game that will be broadcasted live on MASN and SportsNet Pittsburgh.