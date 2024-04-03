Frostburg announces 2024 football schedule

Apr. 2—FROSTBURG — Frostburg State announced its 2024 football schedule on Thursday.

The Bobcats have 10 games, five at Bobcat Stadium.

The season opens at home on Thursday, Sept. 5, against Millersville.

The Marauders, out of Millersville, Pennsylvania, went 3-7 last season and will face the Bobcats for the first time.

Frostburg then heads to West Liberty on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Last season, the Bobcats beat the Hilltoppers 37-7.

Frostburg returns home to face Concord who went 1-10 last year. The Bobcats beat the Mountain Lions 34-3 in last year's meeting.

The following week, Frostburg heads to Robert Morris, an FCS opponent from outside of Pittsburgh.

It's the first Division I opponent for the Bobcats since a 2007 loss to another Pittsburgh FCS team in Duquesne.

Frostbug and Robert Morris will play for the first time.

The Bobcats return home the following week to face West Virginia Wesleyan. Frostburg shut out Wesleyan 37-0 in the last meeting two years ago.

Frostburg then goes to Glenville State, looking for the first win over the Pioneers in program history after losing the first two meetings.

The Bobcats host Charleston for Homecoming the following week.

The defending Mountain East Conference champion Golden Eagles beat Frostburg 28-25 last season.

Frostburg stays home to play Wheeling, who the Bobcats defeated last year, 20-16.

Frostburg heads to West Virginia State and will play on its home field for the first time.

The last time Frostburg was supposed to play in Institute, West Virginia, the Yellow Jackets were using Charleston's stadium due to field upgrades.

For what could be the final time, Frostburg heads to UNC Pembroke. The Braves will leave the MEC for Conference Carolinas in 2025.

The Bobcats end the regular season at home against Fairmont State.

The Bobcats are 4-0 against the Fighting Falcons and won last year's game 50-20.

Frostburg features five area players on the roster and will have a sixth in Allegany tight end Zach Michael.