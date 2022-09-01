Frost talks to the media one last time before Saturday’s game

Nebraska head football coach Scott Frost spoke to the media one final time before taking the field on Saturday against North Dakota. Saturday’s game will be the home opener for the 2022 Nebraska football season, and the Huskers have had success in home openers over the last three and a half decades. During Scott Frost’s run as head coach, he is 3-1 in home openers, while Nebraska is 34-2 over the last 36 seasons.

Frost talked about his job security with the press saying,

“I learned as a quarterback so I have no idea what’s being said. I’m worried about this team. my phone wasn’t even charged for most of the week. All you can do is work as hard as you can and do the right things. I think our kids know that. I try to share that with the kids as much as I can. If they have a chip on their shoulder I think that’s a good thing for us.”

He also commented on the injury to Tight end Travis Voklek and said that he’s getting close to being able to take the field, but he is currently “day to day.” He hurt his ankle during the game against Northwestern. Find more quotes from the head coach below.

Kickoff on Saturday is at 2:30 pm on the Big Ten Network.

On a return to normal following the trip to Ireland

“We were intentional about how we approached this week knowing that we came off an international flight and a little disruption to our sleep. It did not really show up for the guys. They recovered fast and they approached the week well.”

On Casey Thompson's leadership

“I think as far as being a leader on the team and a member of the team that has just grown and grown and grown over time. That is just (a) common experience and going through things together. (Thompson) is doing a great job leading right now and I expect some major improvement from our offense from week one to week two.”

On the team's response to the loss to Northwestern

“They were frustrated. They were disappointed but the confidence is there. I think they know what kind of team we have and it is up to us to go out and prove it. I did not see anything other than motivated kids out there trying to get better at practice.”

On the pressure of being both a Nebraska Quarterback and Head Coach

“All you can do is work as hard as you can and do the right things. I think our kids know that. I try to share that with the kids as much as I can. If they have a chip on their shoulder, I think that is a good thing for us.

