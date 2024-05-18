- Phillies unable to take four straight wins over Mets after falling short in extrasAfter being down 2-0 for most of the game, the Phillies came back to take 3-2 lead late, just to have the game go to extras tied at four. In the 11th, the Mets took a 6-4 lead and held on to avoid losing four straight to the Phillies.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com/mlb/philadelphia-phillies/phillies-unable-to-take-four-straight-wins-over-mets-after-falling-short-in-extras/585297/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Phillies unable to take four straight wins over Mets after falling short in extras</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsphiladelphia.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Philadelphia</a></em></p>3:42Now PlayingPaused
Peyton Schulze caps Cal's comeback win with walk-off homer in 11th
The Golden Bears rallied on Friday, May 17 to come back and top Washington by a score of 6-5 in 11 innings, thanks to a Peyton Schulze walk-off home run. The Huskies got off to a 5-0 lead in the 4th inning before Cal started to rally back, including two runs in the 8th inning to tie the game.
Melvin praises Giants' pitching in 4-1 win over Dodgers
Giants manager Bob Melvin addresses the media following San Francisco's 4-1 win over the Dodgers on Wednesday night.
Curran: Patriots should be in no rush to start Drake Maye at QB
Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry discuss the timeline for starting Drake Maye and new OC Alex Van Pelt's importance in developing the rookie quarterback.
Frost Free cruises to win in Chick Lang Stakes
Race favorite Frost Free powers to a convincing win in the 2024 Chick Lang Stakes at Pimlico Race Course.