Frost comments on another week of practice

Another week of practice is in the books for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. After Friday’s workout, Head Football Coach Scott Frost talked with the media on various subjects, including Saturday’s upcoming scrimmage, the development of the offense, and the current state of the team’s leadership.

The team continues to practice on a schedule of three days on the field and one day off the field and will continue on that rotation till it’s time to head across the Atlantic Ocean. It’s always good to hear from the Head Coach throughout the entire run of training camp, and we’ll hear more after Saturday’s scrimmage but don’t put too much stock into his comments. Coaches are almost always going to be overwhelmingly positive about the state of their squad, especially before any games have been played. Nonetheless, it is still good to hear from the man in charge.

Nebraska continues to prepare for the season opener in Week 0 of the college football season. On August 27th, they’ll take on the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 am CST only on FOX.

On practice so far

“We are eight days into practice seeing a lot of really good things out there, we still have a lot of work to do. What I really like is being around this team. This is a really great group of guys. I think the best leadership we have had. The best overall attitude we have had. Today kind of highlighted it for me.” (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

On Saturday's scrimmage

“We have a scrimmage tomorrow. The kids all know it. Sometimes the practice before that is not always the best. Did not have to coach effort or intensity or desire at all today. This is a hungry team and seeing a lot of really good things. It has been a fun few days. We have a schedule where we are trying to keep the kids as fresh as we can keep them. I think they have responded to that, so we just have to go upward and onward from here.” Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

On Mark Whipple's offense

“It is going well, (Mark) Whipple is in control. He is running it. I think it was important that the kids became familiar with the stuff that he wants to do. There are elements of it that we have done. I think we will add wrinkles and things that we have done but trying to get overly involved every day was probably not the right strategy. Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

“So, I will help and I think we will end up with a good blend but to this point it has been fun to watch his offense kind of evolve and bloom and the assistant coaches on offense have been doing a great job too. It has been fun to be able to sit back and have a little more mile-high view of it all.” (Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

On team leadership

“Our leaders right now are the tough working guys, and that is what you want. The guys that are working the hardest are our best players and they are our leaders so everybody needs to follow that. They are also the tough guys.

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

On players setting the standard for the team

“They are setting the standard that everybody else has to follow. It is fun to see. When things are happening out there that are not up to those guys’ standards, other people hear about it. And a lot of stuff is getting handled by the team that the coaches used to have to handle.” (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

