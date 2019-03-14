The real Ladies Day: 2 female jockeys win at Cheltenham

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) -- Two wins for female jockeys. A victory for an owner who has been blind from birth.

It was quite the day at the Cheltenham Festival on Thursday.

Bryony Frost became the first woman to ride a winner in a Grade One race at the prestigious meeting as Frodon held on for victory in the Ryanair Chase.

''Sometimes fairy tales do come true,'' said the 23-year-old Frost, who rose to her feet in the saddle and pumped her fists as she was applauded into the winner's enclosure.

Another female jockey, Lizzie Kelly, then followed up by steering Siruh Du Lac to victory in the Stable Plate Handicap Chase.

Both winning horses were 9-2 shots.

In between those races, Paisley Park overcame a blunder at the last fence to win the Stayers' Hurdle for owner Andrew Gemmell , who has never seen the horse because he was born blind.

''I can't believe it's happened,'' Gemmell said. ''I couldn't see the race but that roar is incredible.''

Paisley Park almost died following an attack of colic two years ago.

